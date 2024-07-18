Support truly

Daniel Brown had a major championship debut he won't soon forget. He birdied two of the last three holes Thursday in the British Open, giving him a 6-under 65 with just enough spectators still left in the twilight of Royal Troon to celebrate with him.

It gave him a one-shot lead over Shane Lowry, who played bogey-free for a 66 and his best start in 46 majors.

Lowry at least knew what to expect with an opposite wind that seemed to catch just about everyone off guard. He came to Troon two weeks ago and knew what to expect, and it paid off handsomely for the Irishman.

The surprise was Brown.

A one-time winner on the European tour, he arrived at Royal Troon having failed to make the cut in seven straight tournaments dating to March until a couple of good events. One was the final qualifying to earn a spot in his first major, the other at the Scottish Open when he made the cut and finished 61st.

But this day was all about the wind — yes, it was fierce, but it was different. Instead of players trying to make a score on the downwind front nine and keeping it together on the way back, it was tough from start-to-finish.

Rory McIlroy certainly found that to be the case. He shot 78 with a pair of double bogeys. Ditto for U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who went out in 42 on his way to a 76. Every major is tough on 48-year-old Tiger Woods, who had a 78 for his highest start in a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

Lowry motored along, putting as well as he has all year, soaking up the warm applause all while reminding himself it was only one day. But he sure knew what to expect.

"Fortunately enough, I came here two weeks ago and I played this wind on the second day that I played here. I saw the golf course in every wind possible I could see it," Lowry said. "Yeah, I guess that was a good thing to do, and it's out there paying off a little bit today." Here are the tee times for round two at the Ayrshire course:

