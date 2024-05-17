Fans criticise Tiger Woods’ new clothing brand after problems at PGA Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods’ new clothing brand Sun Day Red has come in for criticism after the golfer encountered problems with sweat on the opening day of the PGA Championship.

The 15-time major champion launched his own line of golfwear earlier this year after bringing his long-term, lucrative partnership with Nike to an end.

Woods has sported Sun Day Red apparel when on course since, and stepped up to tee off at Valhalla on Thursday in a salmon pink polo shirt, grey trousers and white cap, with the brand’s logo — a leaping tiger formed of 15 stripes to mark his major triumphs — prominent.

But with a bit of humidity in the air in Kentucky, the 48-year-old’s perspiration was clear from early in his round with the wicking material not working as intended.

Tiger Woods wore his new range at the Masters earlier this year ( Getty Images )

“I feel like the one thing Sun Day Red should have prioritized is making golf shirts that even Tiger Woods can’t sweat through,” golf writer Gabby Herzig of The Athletic posted on X.

Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport added: “There’s not a material on Planet Earth that has a chance against Tiger’s sweating on a humid day at a major championship. Absolutely lapping the field in perspiration.”

Woods had warmed up in a sleeveless jumper, but ridded himself of the garment before playing the tenth, his opening hole.

The veteran shot a round of 72 to sit tied 85th at one-over par after round one of the year’s second major.

A replica polo like the one worn by Woods on Thursday is listed at a price of $120 (£95), though the salmon pink version is currently sold out.