2023 US Open leaderboard: Latest updates, where to watch and golf scores from round one
The third major of the year begins with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler vying for victory
California plays host to the third major of the golfing year as a strong field takes to the course at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 US Open this week.
It is the first time in 75 years that the US Open is being played in the city with LA Country Club hosting the event for the first time. A challenging layout is expected for the players with low scores unlikely as the Californian course looks to test the contenders across four demanding rounds.
Brooks Koepka is among the favourites to back up his victory in the US PGA Championship but will face stern competition from the likes of world no.1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy cannot be discounted while Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to produce his best golf as he bids to defend his US Open title.
The unexpected news of a merger between the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour only adds to the anticipation though it will be a while before the full ramifications of the merger are realised.
Follow all the action from the 123rd US Open:
Eagle for Clark
Clark -2 (1)
Wyndham Clark has enjoyed a breakthrough year on the PGA Tour with his first victory at the Wells Fargo Championship and he’s off to a flyer her with an eagle putt from just over 30 feet.
Bogey at the last for Scheffler
Homa -2 (68), Scheffler -3 (67), Morikawa +1 (71)
Scheffler’s putting woes come back to bite him as a three-putt at the last moves him back to three under par to end his round. Still, a hugely positive start to the tournament for the world number two as he chases his second major championship.
Homa knocks in for his par - he’s well-positioned too at two under - while Morikawa is by no means out of it at one over par.
Schauffele ties the lead
Rahm -1 (17*), Schauffele -8 (17*), Hovland -1 (17*)
Well, well, well...Rickie Fowler set the US Open record a matter of minutes ago and Xander Schauffele has already tied him at the top.
He gets up and down from around the green on the par-five eight to make yet another birdie and he now has a chance to get to nine under and set the lowest score in men’s major championship history.
Both Rahm and Hovland move into the red with birdies as well.
US Open history for Rickie Fowler
Fowler -8 (62)
What a moment for Rickie Fowler. It’s a great lag putt to close range on his final hole and the American knocks it in for par to finish at eight under and that is the lowest round in US Open history.
The world number 45 was in the wilderness for many years with his golf game but he’s had a fantastic year on the PGA Tour so far and now sits atop the leaderboard in California after ten birdies in his record-breaking opening round.
Take a bow!
Rahm E (16*), Schauffele -7 (16*), Hovland E (16*)
Rickie might be stealing the headlines but Xander Schauffele is carving out an equally-impressive round of golf. A super tee shot into the par-three 16th leaves him just under six feet for birdie which he makes.
He’s got the par-five eighth coming up - could he also get to the record-breaking eight-under score?
Rahm and Hovland make par as the European pair remain at even.
Birdie chance goes by for Scheffler
Homa -2 (17), Scheffler -4 (17), Morikawa +1 (17)
A good look at birdie for Scheffler on his penultimate hole...but it slides by on the left side. Homa and Morikawa also make par as the trio head up the last.
Another birdie for Fowler
Fowler -8 (17*)
What on earth is happening out there at LACC? Fowler was in an awful spot off the tee but he manages to get back in the fairway before draining his tenth birdie of the day to move to eight under.
Should he make par at the last, it will be the first 62 in US Open history.
A birdie would give him the first round of 61 in men’s major championship history...
Rahm cuts a frustrated figure
Rahm E (15*) , Schauffele -6 (15*), Hovland E (15*)
The Spaniard also snaps his club in anger off the tee when his ball appears to be heading right off the tee. It takes a healthy kick back into the fairway but he can’t make the medium-range birdie putt and you can see the frustration etched across his faith. Even par is by no means out of it, mind you.
Schauffle takes on the green in one but comes up short. A couple of hacks out of the rough and he’s able to make par - as does Hovland.
DeChambeau sets the clubhouse lead
DeChambeau -3 (67)
A really solid first round for the American who makes par at the last to round out his opening round. Thee under par and solo fourth as things stand for the 2020 champion.
Fowler in a world of trouble
Fowler -7 (16*)
Rickie goes way right off the tee on the eight and he’s down on the rocky surface past the rough. Thankfully for the leader, it’s a par five and he’s afforded the luxury of being able to hack out onto the fairway.
