California plays host to the third major of the golfing year as a strong field takes to the course at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 US Open this week.

It is the first time in 75 years that the US Open is being played in the city with LA Country Club hosting the event for the first time. A challenging layout is expected for the players with low scores unlikely as the Californian course looks to test the contenders across four demanding rounds.

Brooks Koepka is among the favourites to back up his victory in the US PGA Championship but will face stern competition from the likes of world no.1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy cannot be discounted while Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping to produce his best golf as he bids to defend his US Open title.

The unexpected news of a merger between the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour only adds to the anticipation though it will be a while before the full ramifications of the merger are realised.

Follow all the action from the 123rd US Open: