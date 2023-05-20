Rory McIlroy trails the leading group by five at the US PGA Championship (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy remains in contention for a third US PGA title at Oak Hill, but trails the leading group by five.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners held the lead at the halfway point at five under. Bryson DeChambeau is a further two behind, with Brooks Koepka on three under, and McIlroy managed to not find himself adrift after he his 69 to reach level par. Defending champion Justin Thomas made the cut, but John Rahm struggled and England’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick missed it by one.

Scheffley and Conners hit two-under 68s and Hovland hit a 67, but Koepka’s round of 66 matches the best of the tournament so far, along with first-round leader DeChambeau. Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka was alongside England’s Callum Tarren on two under thanks to a 66 which included four birdies in the last seven holes.

Follow the leaderboard and latest updates from Oak Hill below.

