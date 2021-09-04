Katie Taylor is looking to impress against Jennifer Han (Mark Robinson)

Katie Taylor, one of the greatest female fighters of all time, returns to the ring on the undercard of Lara v Warrington tonight.

The 35-year-old meets American Jennifer Han, and will once again defend her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles in the process. Taylor’s last match up was a brutal war with Briton Natasha Jonas, one that Taylor edged on the scorecards.

On paper, this should be a much more straight-forward affair, as the Irish fighter attempts to stay busy ahead of a super fight against Amanda Serrano next year. Despite being a former IBF world champion, Han is something of an unknown quantity on the international stage, having almost exclusively fought in her home country. There are also question marks over her ability to take on Taylor at the age of 38.

Nevertheless, a surprise is very much possible as Taylor has shown one or two signs of fragility in her past few fights. There is also the risk that the girl from Bray overlooks her opponent, with the Serrano fight now just around the corner. The smart money suggests Taylor will come through this test unscathed, possibly by knock out, but you just never know in boxing.

