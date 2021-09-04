Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The Irish legend is looking to negotiate this test against the American before a potential super fight with Amanda Serrano next year
Katie Taylor, one of the greatest female fighters of all time, returns to the ring on the undercard of Lara v Warrington tonight.
The 35-year-old meets American Jennifer Han, and will once again defend her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles in the process. Taylor’s last match up was a brutal war with Briton Natasha Jonas, one that Taylor edged on the scorecards.
On paper, this should be a much more straight-forward affair, as the Irish fighter attempts to stay busy ahead of a super fight against Amanda Serrano next year. Despite being a former IBF world champion, Han is something of an unknown quantity on the international stage, having almost exclusively fought in her home country. There are also question marks over her ability to take on Taylor at the age of 38.
Nevertheless, a surprise is very much possible as Taylor has shown one or two signs of fragility in her past few fights. There is also the risk that the girl from Bray overlooks her opponent, with the Serrano fight now just around the corner. The smart money suggests Taylor will come through this test unscathed, possibly by knock out, but you just never know in boxing.
Follow live updates below, plus undercard results with a series of mouthwatering fights to build up to the main event:
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 8
Can Hughes remain calm? Has he spent too much energy, still five more rounds here.
This is going to reveal a lot about both fighters.
It already has, Straffon so tough to still be in there.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 6
This is relentless.
Hughes refuses to let up. Straffon is fighting on instinct.
Straffon vs Hughes: Round 5
Hughes is boxing nicely here as enter the fifth, some smart counters.
Straffon is buzzed!
Hughes rocks him, this is an onslaught!
Wow, stunning assault from Hughes, he’s piling on the pressure. Straffon nearly went, but has finally smothered him, while stuck in the corner.
Bridges PTS Gangloff
Bridges gets it on Steve Gray’s scorecard, which reads 77-76.
Darren Barker believes that’s harsh and Gangloff has been wronged there.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 7
Bridges in big trouble, her right hand is hurt and she’s shaking it badly.
But she may hang on here with one round left.
It’s all Gangloff, quality right to end the seventh.
Lara vs Warrington 2: Leeds Warrior arrives
Josh Warrington has just arrived!
Chants of “Leeds, Leeds, Leeds” ring around Headingley.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 6
Three more rounds, that is a disappointment.
Gangloff now coming on strong, the better quality shots, more thought behind her work.
Bridges lumbering forward still, relying on her power.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 5
Gangloff’s team confident here, they think Bridges is getting tired.
But she’s out with purpose to start the fifth, there’s only one way seemingly.
Bridges vs Gangloff: Round 3
Bridges with barely any defence and taking plenty coming in.
Looping rights seem to be doing the trick, but there are openings for Gangloff.
Bridges in control here and with more firepower, tough one for Gangloff to deter her opponent.
Bridges with a knock to her wrist though, one to watch into the fourth and beyond...
Eddie Hearn on Bridges vs Gangloff
“It's what we love, it's lively. People want to get out again and watch live sport.
“She's a star, she's a Leeds United supporter, she's in a tough fight."
