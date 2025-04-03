LiveScore Bet Grand National Offer 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most high-profile race in UK racing takes place on Saturday with the sporting public eagerly anticipating the latest running of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

And with just days to go until the race, Grand National betting sites are ramping up their range of offers and promotions.

LiveScore Bet is no different and are running a ‘bet £10, get £30 in free bets’ offer for new customers.

To help readers get the most out of the LiveScore Bet Grand National offer, we’ve produced a guide to the promotion, including how to access it and any relevant details on applicable Grand National free bets.

What is The LiveScore Bet Sign Up Offer?

The most recent LiveScore Bet sign up bonus provides new customers with a simple bet £10 get £30 welcome offer.

To unlock the LiveScore new customer offer, punters must sign up for LiveScore Bet before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater within 14 days.

Bets made on 5th April will not qualify for the welcome offer. Deposits made using pre-paid credit cards, disposable, virtual cards, and/or pre-paid debit cards are not eligible for the sign-up offer.

Customers will then receive £30 in free bets, although £10 is reserved for bet builders only.

The remaining tokens can be treated as horse racing free bets and can be wagered on the Grand National.

Free bets expire in seven days.

Is there a LiveScore Bet Bonus Code for Grand National 2025?

No LiveScore Bet bonus code is required to unlock the LiveScore Bet Grand National offer.

New customers can click the links on this page to sign up online before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater to secure their bonus worth £30 in free bets.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Free Acca Bets

Customers can secure a £5 free acca bet to use on the Grand National or any other market on LiveScore Bet.

All users have to do is opt-in to the promotion before placing four accas worth £5 or more with four legs and odds of 2/1 or greater from Monday to Sunday.

Once your final qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive a message to activate your £5 free bet, which will be available for seven days.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Non-Runner No Bet

Non-runner no bet will be available on LiveScore from Monday, March 31st, meaning if a bettor backs a horse for the National and it doesn’t run, they’ll receive their stake back in cash.

This offer covers single and accumulator bets, although for multiples, the let will be marked as void and the rest of the lines on the acca will stand.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Money Back Specials

Customers betting on select races will get their money back as a LiveScore Bet free bet up to £10 if their selection finishes second, third or fourth.

Users need only bet £10 on eligible races selected 48 hours in advance by LiveScore Bet. If their horse fails to win the race, but places second, third or fourth, their money will be returned as free bets, up to a maximum payout of £10.

Funds will be credited to LiveScore Bet punters within 24 hours of the race ending and must be used within seven days.

The Grand National may not be available with this offer.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

Best odds guaranteed is available from 10am on each day of the Grand National Festival.

Simply put, best odds guaranteed gives bettors the best possible price on their winning selections.

If the starting price is greater than the odds taken at the time of the bet, LiveScore Bet will pay out at the starting price, ensuring customers get the largest payout.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Price Boosts

Price boosts are available throughout the meeting and notably for the Grand National.

LiveScore Bet boosts the value of several markets around the Grand National and supporting races, allowing customers to get optimum value on LiveScore Bet Grand National bets and more.

LiveScore Bet Grand National Offers - Extra Places

Extra places is another useful LiveScore Bet Grand National offer. Look out for this promotion before placing your Grand National bets.

This bonus extends the amount of places that LiveScore Bet will pay out on each-way bets and place bets.

Customers will receive more value on each-way bets and can place bets to potentially target horses with longer odds in the National and other races.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Grand National offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using Live Score Bet Grand National free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of any betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.