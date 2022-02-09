Christian Horner bids for tour of Mercedes factory at charity auction

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made a cheeky bid for a tour of the Mercedes team factory during a charity auction on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the silent auction at the Autosport Awards in London, it was revealed that Horner had made a bid for a four-person tour of the Brackley operations centre.

The 48-year-old, who has been part of the Red Bull set-up since 2005, was in fact ineligible for the prize, with clarification in the lot listing saying that “employees of other Formula 1 teams are not eligible to take this tour”.

The bid of £3,000 helped organisers raise close to £50,000 for the Grand Prix Trust.

The organisation provides “help and advice to Formula One’s trackside and factory-based team personnel to help put their lives back on track when things go wrong.”

Horner collected Max Verstappen’s prize for International Racing Driver of the Year on the Dutchman’s behalf during the awards at Grosvenor House.

Red Bull’s RB16B car was another prize-winner, with Horner praising the performances of Verstappen after the 24-year-old claimed his first world title.

“Obviously he has developed and matured over the last few years,” Horner said of his driver. “The way he drove last year was outstanding and to go up against Lewis Hamilton who was at the top of his game.

“Max led more laps than any other driver and won more races, he thoroughly deserves this award.”

Verstappen, appearing via video link, added: “First of all, I would like to say a big thank for you to all the fans for voting for me to win this award. All the support over the year was amazing.

“I would like to thank Red Bull and Honda for giving me the car to win the world championship.”