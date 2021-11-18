F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen waits on penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident
The Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix
Follow all the latest Formula One news with Max Verstappen anxiously waiting to see if he will be punished for the incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion won Sunday’s race in fine style following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they battled for first position late in the race.
The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, a decision Mercedes chief Toto Wolff later called “laughable”. However, Mercedes have since been granted a right of review leaving Verstappen’s fate up in the air once again. Should the FIA rule against him, the Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at the next race in Qatar this weekend.
Follow all the latest F1 news throughout the day:
Losail circuit guide
The Losail circuit makes its debut on the F1 calendar this weekend, having opened in 2004 and hosted MotoGP events throughout the majority of its history.
With the likes of Canada, Japan, Singapore and Australia dropping off the 2021 schedule due to Covid-19 restrictions, F1 sought replacements and the Al Daayen was brought in, with the sport agreeing to race in the Gulf state for this campaign before a 10-year contract begins in 2023.
The circuit is made up of a series of long straights and medium-to-high speed corners, with a wide track surface designed to cater for multiple motorcycles entering corners side-by-side.
Teams will have no data with which to plan their strategies for this race, meaning tyre wear could be over or under-estimated and play a significant role.
The layout, though, seems to favour the Mercedes over the Red Bull, with Hamilton’s looking significantly quicker in a straight line than Verstappen’s at Interlagos.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia events defended by F1 chief
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has defended the sport’s decision to race in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, despite criticism from human rights organisations including Amnesty International.
“If you look pragmatically at what they are doing, in terms of for example women, they have women in prominent positions in the organisation, they are working and respecting the regulations,” the former Ferrari team principal said. “I believe the spotlight we are bringing will be beneficial for the will and the wishes of change that these countries are showing.
“I don’t believe that shutting countries off and saying we don’t want to be there will help the situation to improve. Actually, it will be the opposite. It doesn’t mean everything is perfect, but for sure what we are doing and what we are signing off is headed in the right direction.”
Full story:
F1 defends hosting races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia after human rights criticism
Both nations are hosting races for the first time in the next few weeks
Brundle believes Hamilton could take Qatar penalty
Sky Sports F1 commentator believes Hamilton could actually take another engine penalty this weekend ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, by switching to a brand new internal combustion engine once again.
The Losail circuit, which will make its debut on the F1 calendar, is the first of three circuits which will round out the season and which seems to suit the Mercedes car more than the Red Bull.
Another fresh power unit component could significantly reduce Hamilton’s chances of suffering a retirement before the final lap at Abu Dhabi in December, as well as giving him maximum power to overtake around the long straights and high-speed corners of Losail.
“This story has plenty more to run, and surely on that form, it’s worth Merc considering a new internal combustion engine for the final big showdown,” Brundle wrote. “A five-place grid drop could be well worth it, given Lewis passed all the other 19 cars on the grid, 16 of them at least twice.”
Full story:
Lewis Hamilton tipped to take another engine penalty for Qatar Grand Prix
Hamilton’s sensational victory in Brazil has put him right back in the title race
Engine rules explained
Mercedes’ decision to change Hamilton’s internal combustion engine and accept a five-place grid penalty ultimately paid dividends in Brazil on Sunday afternoon, as the seven-time world champion harnessed the fresh engine’s straight-line speed to move from 20th at the start of the sprint race to the top step of the podium by the time the chequered flag was out.
Modern hybrid power units in Formula 1 cars consist of six main elements: the internal combustion engine (ICE); turbocharger; energy store; control electronics; and two motor generator units – the heat-related MGU-H and kinetic-related MGU-K.
In an F1 season, each vehicle is allowed to use three ICEs, three MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks, and three turbochargers. Two energy stores and two control electronics systems are also permitted throughout the year.
Per the rules of the sport, the first time an extra engine element is used, the driver will receive a 10-place grid penalty. The next time an extra element of the same kind is used, the driver will drop five spots on the grid.
Full explainer here:
How many engines are F1 teams allowed in a season?
Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-place grid penalty at the Brazilian GP last weekend
Sainz suggests solution after Hamilton and Verstappen clash
Ferrari man Carlos Sainz has suggested a solution which he believes would prevent controversial incidents like Max Verstappen’s defence against Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos last weekend.
The former McLaren driver believes an increase in the use of gravel traps, already a big feature of old-school circuits like Imola and Monza, would make it impossible for drivers to run wide in order to compromise others.
“I personally think that this issue would be solved with a gravel trap on the exit of Turn 4,” said Sainz, who is enjoying a fine debut season with the Scuderia. “I think you also saw at the start a few cars – including ourselves – going wide in Turn 4. If there had been a gravel trap, we wouldn’t have gone there.
“And instead of actually it being an issue for the stewards, if you put a gravel trap there, it wouldn’t be an issue for the stewards, for Michael [Masi, FIA race director], for Lewis, for Max or for us,” the 27-year-old Spaniard added.
Full story:
Carlos Sainz offers F1 solution after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen incident
Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track during the Brazilian Grand Prix
Latest Verstappen news
Formula 1 stewards will review their decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, motor sport’s governing body has confirmed.
Lewis Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.
The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, but Hamilton’s Mercedes team have won a right of review.
Full story:
Mercedes win right of appeal over decision not to penalise Max Verstappen
The Red Bull driver escaped punishment after he forced Lewis Hamilton off the track during the Brazilian Grand Prix
Follow all the latest Formula One news with Max Verstappen anxiously waiting to see if he will be punished for the incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion won Sunday’s race in fine style following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they battled for first position late in the race.
The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, a decision Mercedes chief Toto Wolff later called “laughable”.
However, Mercedes have since been granted a right of review leaving Verstappen’s fate up in the air once again.
Should the FIA rule against him, the Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at the next race in Qatar this weekend.
Follow all the latest F1 news throughout the day.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies