F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards
The Briton dominated to win the Qatar Grand Prix and narrow the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship to eight points with just two races left
Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.
Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a valuable late point added for the fastest lap. There was some nostalgia too, as Fernando Alonso claimed a first Formula 1 podium in seven years to deliver for Alpine, doing enough to seize the highest rating in Indy Sport’s Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings.
Verstappen said the title race is “exciting” but also complained about his treatment by the stewards. “No surprises there,” he said of the penalty. ““I never get presents from them so it’s ok. But in the end once I knew I was starting seventh I was just very motivated to move ahead and that’s exactly what we did. We had a good first lap and then after five laps we were second again. Then I just tried to keep the gap small which we did throughout the whole race so they couldn’t do an extra stop. It gave me the fastest lap at the end, so I was definitely happy with that.”
Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction from Qatar as the build-up to Saudi Arabia begins:
Lewis Hamilton will have his newest engine back in place for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Mercedes look to launch a late assault to retain the Formula One drivers’ championship title.
The British racer closed the gap on leader Max Verstappen by winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dutchman just eight points ahead with two races to go.
Hamilton, the reigning champion, can again emerge triumphant for 2021 if he wins the last two events of the season - and he’ll have the machinery from his successful Brazilian Grand Prix back in his car next time out.
Lewis Hamilton set to get ‘spicy equipment’ in Saudi Arabia, Toto Wolff reveals
Mercedes are aiming to top the table in both driver and constructor standings
F1 news: The permutations
Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks’ time but Red Bull’s championship leader could also see his advantage disappear entirely.
The 2021 title battle remains too close to call, with Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton closing the gap to eight points with another dominant win in Qatar on Sunday.
With two races remaining, the prospect of a winner-takes-all shootout in the final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina is very much alive.
For Verstappen to clinch the title at the inaugural Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah on Dec. 5, he must finish at least second.
But if Hamilton wins that race with a bonus point for fastest lap, and Verstappen is second, the pair will leave level on points and the Red Bull driver ahead 9-8 on race wins.
In that scenario, the title will be won by whoever finishes ahead of the other in the final race, unless they take each other out.
Should Hamilton win in Jeddah and Verstappen finish lower than second, it will be the Mercedes driver leading into the final race.
Other current title permutations all involve Verstappen finishing second in Jeddah, with or without fastest lap, but Hamilton failing to win.
Horner has no regrets
Christian Horner has no regret over his actions at the Qatar Grand Prix as the Red Bull team boss saw Lewis Hamilton close the gap to championship-leader Max Verstappen.
Hamilton roared to a lights-to-flag victory in Formula One’s inaugural race in Doha, taking the Mercedes driver to within eight points of Red Bull’s Verstappen with two races to go.
The Qatar Grand Prix lacked some of the excitement of recent races on the track - but Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff more than made amends off it.
The pair clashed during a Thursday press conference as the news broke that Mercedes had failed in a bid to review the decision not to punish Verstappen for an incident with Hamilton a week earlier in Brazil.
Horner said he had “no relationship” with Wolff, was not there to “kiss his a**e” and that he would not be spending Christmas with the German - unless Wolff was “in panto this year”.
A trackside marshal was next to face Horner’s ire after Verstappen was hit with a five-place grid penalty for not sufficiently slowing for double-waved yellow flags towards the end of qualifying.
“It’s a rogue marshal that stuck out a flag out. He wasn’t told to do so. This is a crucial blow in the world championship,” Horner told Sky Sports F1, and his words landed him in hot water with the FIA after he was summoned to the stewards to explain his comments.
Horner got off with an official warning and also apologised to the marshal in question and offered to participate in the 2022 FIA International Stewards Programme as a result.
But asked if his outburst showed that the pressure of a close-run title fight was getting to him, Horner said: “Not at all - watch the interview and make your own opinion.
“Everyone has a right to an opinion and I gave an opinion.”
Pushed on if he regretted his recent behaviour, he added: “Not at all, I believe in my team, I’m a straight-talker and have always conducted myself in that manner.
“I’m not an overly-emotional person, I don’t rant at camera and I think the way I have conducted myself, I have no issues with it and would do exactly the same.”
F1 news: The season so far
March 28 - Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton) April 18 - Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) May 2 - Portuguese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton) May 9 - Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton) May 23 - Monaco Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) June 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergio Perez) June 20 - French Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) June 27 - Styrian Grand Prix 2021 (Max Verstappen) July 4 - Austrian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) July 18 - British Grand Prix 2021 (Lewis Hamilton) Aug. 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix (Esteban Ocon) Aug. 29 - Belgian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) Sept. 5 - Dutch Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) Sept. 12 - Gran Premio DItalia 2021 (Daniel Ricciardo) Sept. 26 - Russian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton) Oct. 10 - Turkish Grand Prix 2021 (Valtteri Bottas) Oct. 24 - US Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) Nov. 7 - Mexican Grand Prix (Max Verstappen) Nov. 14 - Grande Premio do Brasil 2021 (Lewis Hamilton) Nov. 21 - Qatar Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton) Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the drivers’ championship. Hamilton is 3/4 to clinch the title, according to oddschecker, which would be the eighth of his career, while Max Verstappen has been pushed back to 5/4. Verstappen still leads the championship by eight points but the form guide suggests Hamilton can get the two race wins he needs to usurp the Dutchman at the top in the final race.
Elsewhere Mercedes are strong favourites to retain the constructors’ championship at 18/11 vs Red Bull at 12/5, with a dominant position thanks to Valtteri Bottas outperforming Sergio Perez. And an interesting one: George Russell, soon to join Mercedes, is 6/1 to win the 2022 drivers’ championship.
