F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen faces verdict over Lewis Hamilton incident before Qatar Grand Prix
Verstappen is awaiting the verdict of the FIA hearing today, which could hit him with a time penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix or punish him for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix
The FIA released a statement yesterday confirming that the hearing into the lap 48 incident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix has taken place, and that a verdict will be issued today ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen, if found in breach of rules, could be hit with either a time penalty for his race in Sao Paulo, with five seconds enough to knock him down to third and further reduce the gap to Hamilton, which is currently 14 points in the drivers’ standings, or else a grid penalty for the upcoming race in Qatar.
Verstappen said he is not worried about a retrospective time penalty that would cost him points. “I don’t even think about that,” he said. “Also – if if if. I mean, it’s not the end of the world. But again, I don’t expect that to happen because I thought it was fair, hard racing between the two guys who are fighting for the championship. So it wouldn’t have been anyway an easy pass, because that’s not how I am and I don’t think how it should be when you’re fighting for the title.”
Follow all the latest F1 news throughout the day below.
Hamilton on ‘intense’ F1 title battle with Verstappen
During his media appearance of Thursday, Lewis Hamilton was asked whether his on-track battles with title rival Max Verstappen were “taking away” from one of the most dramatic titles battles in recent memory.
Hamilton, unsurprisingly, replied: “I don’t think so. It’s what sport is, right? It’s intense, the battle on and off-track… I think there’s no reason why as men it can’t be discussed and figured out. I think at the end of the day, respect is definitely important, that we remain respectful of each other, on and off-track.
“Of course I’ve relooked at it and have a different viewpoint naturally now [on the incident in Sao Paulo]. [But] I’m just putting all my energy to setting up the car, making sure I’m in the right headspace this weekend…
“I’ve just been focusing, sitting with Bono [race engineer Pete Bonnington] and the engineers. We’ve got to really start this weekend [strongly] and make sure we bring the fight to them.”
Hamilton calls for scrutiny on Qatar over human rights issues
Although the incident with Verstappen dominated much of the conversation yesterday, Lewis Hamilton also made clear that he wants Formula 1 to hold Qatar to account by raising awareness of its human rights issues.
Qatar will host its first grand prix this weekend with a 10-year contract kicking in from 2023 that is thought to be the most lucrative in F1.
Qatar’s human rights record, which, along with Saudi Arabia, who host their first grand prix later in the season, is described as “extremely troubling” by Amnesty International.
“As sports go to these places, they are duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues,” Hamilton said. “These places need scrutiny. Equal rights is a serious issue.
More here:
Lewis Hamilton wants Qatar scrutiny over human rights issues
Hamilton believes Formula 1 has an obligation to hold the country to account by raising awareness of issues
Hamilton has ‘different viewpoint’ on Verstappen incident
While also speaking at the drivers’ press conferences on Thursday, Lewis Hamilton admitted new camera angles of his run-in with title rival Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix have changed his decision on the incident – but stopped short of calling for the Red Bull driver to be hit with a retrospective punishment.
Hamilton took the chequered flag at Interlagos last weekend to close the gap in the drivers’ championship to 14 points with three races remaining. But Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position on lap 48.
Hamilton said he has a “different viewpoint” having all but written off the flashpoint as a racing incident immediately after the race. “I think the reason I said that at the time was the mentality you have to take,” he said. “If you sit in the car in the moment and complain it will only hold you back. In the moment I could only move forward.
“It is difficult to judge when you haven’t seen all the angles. Of course I’ve relooked at it and I have a different viewpoint, naturally, now. But I’m just putting all my energy into setting up the car and making sure I’m in the right head space.”
Lewis Hamilton now has ‘different viewpoint’ on Max Verstappen incident
The seven-time world champion had previously written off the flashpoint as a racing incident immediately after the race
Verstappen wouldn’t change how he raced with Hamilton
Mercedes have been given an initial nod by FIA chiefs over their request to review the incident from the Brazilian Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen send himself and Lewis Hamilton off-track, but the Red Bull racer isn’t unduly worried and says he wouldn’t change his approach.
The pair came close together once more as the Brit tried to overtake his Dutch rival, with Verstappen’s course sending Hamilton wide.
“I didn’t need to look at the footage because I was driving the car, so I know exactly what happened,” Verstappen said at a press conference on Thursday
“And like I said last time out, I thought it was a great battle and I had a lot of fun as well out there. At the end of the day they won the race, fair enough. They were faster than us. But I thought it was a good battle.
“As a driver I think we know exactly what we can or cannot do in a car, and we were fighting hard, braking late into the corner, the tyres were quite worn. If I would have turned more abrupt to the left, you’d just spin off the track.”
Max Verstappen wouldn’t change how he raced with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil
A grid penalty for the upcoming Grand Prix could land at the Dutchman’s door
The FIA released a statement yesterday confirming that the hearing into the lap 48 incident between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix has taken place, and that a verdict will be issued today ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen, if found in breach of rules, could be hit with either a time penalty for his race in Sao Paulo, with five seconds enough to knock him down to third and further reduce the gap to Hamilton, which is currently 14 points in the drivers’ standings, or else a grid penalty for the upcoming race in Qatar.
Verstappen said he is not worried about a retrospective time penalty that would cost him points. “I don’t even think about that,” he said. “Also – if if if. I mean, it’s not the end of the world. But again, I don’t expect that to happen because I thought it was fair, hard racing between the two guys who are fighting for the championship. So it wouldn’t have been anyway an easy pass, because that’s not how I am and I don’t think how it should be when you’re fighting for the title.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies