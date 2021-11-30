F1 news LIVE ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton in title race
Follow all the latest updates from F1 as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their championship battle to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend
Follow all the latest news and updates from the world of Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their title fight to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. Verstappen is eight points clear of his title rival, while Mercedes are just five points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings heading into the final two races of the season, with Abu Dhabi to come on the final weekend.
The long straights of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit are expected to favour Mercedes and they will be trying to plot a one-two finish. But if Hamilton was to win and collect the bonus point for fastest lap, with Verstappen finishing second, it would create the extraordinary scenario of both drivers having 269.5 points going into the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have been involved in back-and-forth encounters too, drawing amusement from some and disdain from others, as the fight goes on for the constructor championship as well as the drivers’ title. Elsewhere outside the big two, Fernando Alonso’s podium finish, the changing team line-ups for next year and even the additions of rules such as sprint qualifying have all been big talking points in Formula One recently.
Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction as the build-up to Saudi Arabia continues:
F1 news: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has stepped back into the simulator in search of an edge in the F1 title race.
The Briton trails Max Verstappen by just eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia, having taken back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar.
Hamilton has famously never been a fan of simulators, insisting it did not reflect a real racing environment and that he preferred to avoid it when possible.
But on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared a photo from the simulator as he studied the intricacies of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It will be the first time an F1 race has been held on the street circuit.
Much has been made of the animosity between Hamilton and Verstappen, as well as their respective Mercedes and Red Bull teams.
However, Hamilton has insisted this week that he wants to win a record-breaking eighth title as the “purest driver” without any controversy or collisions.
Pushed further on his strategy heading into the final two races, Hamilton added: “I don’t feel too big or too successful to avoid a fight. I know that sometimes you have to take this path.
“You have to be the clever one. Sometimes you lose points, but it’s not just about me. I have 2,000 employees behind me. A selfish act where I stick to my point and don’t finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments at the end of the year. And then create more work on the damaged car.”
