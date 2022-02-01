Formula 1 - live: Max Verstappen Red Bull exit rumours denied as Lewis Hamilton returns to social media
Follow the latest updates on pre-season
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has said he is confident world champion Max Verstappen will not leave his team for Mercedes in the event that Sir Lewis Hamilton decides not to race in the upcoming 2022 season.
Hamilton has hardly been seen since the controversial conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 12 December, in which he was pipped to an eighth-consecutive championship when Verstappen overtook him on the final lap, and is thought to be “disillusioned” and weighing up his future in motor sport.
However, Sir Lewis did appear in a promo video for Mercedes alongside his new teammate George Russell that appeared on the Chinese social network Beibo to celebrate the Lunar New Year, suggesting he could stay on whatever the FIA Commission’s inquiry concludes regarding last year’s final race.
The commission is set to hold its first meeting on 14 February as team’s begin to unveil their new cars ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona on 23-25 February.
Here’s the very latest news as the new season gears up for its opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March.
Red Bull boss denies Max Verstappen could switch to Mercedes
“I do not think that Max will leave us then,” Marko told Autorevue. “The events at Silverstone have left too big a crack, especially with [his father] Jos. I think that makes him less likely to switch sides.”
Verstappen pledged his loyalty to Red Bull after winning his first world title, saying: “I think they know I love them. And I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together. There’s no reason to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life. I hope they let me but yeah, it’s insane.”
Sarah Rendell has more.
