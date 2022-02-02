F1 latest news LIVE: Red Bull question George Russell as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate joins Mercedes
Updates ahead of the 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton’s return to social media for the first time since the 2021 F1 season finale, in a team promo video for the Chinese New Year, has fans speculating that the British racer will also return to the grid for next season - calming some fears of retirement. Now it’s the turn of his new team-mate to be in the spotlight, with George Russell joining Mercedes for this year - and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko questioning whether he really has the race pace to cope at the highest level.
For Red Bull themselves, their No1 driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen faced rumours of an exit earlier in the week, amid claims he could jump ship to rivals Mercedes. Red Bull of course denied as much, suggesting too much had happened between the teams for that to be feasible. All teams are now gearing up for the new campaign in their new cars, with more testing to come in the weeks ahead.
Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:
F1 latest news
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko says he is confident Max Verstappen won’t leave the team for Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton decides not to race in the 2022 season.
Hamilton is making his decision on his F1 future when an inquiry into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the British driver was denied a record eighth world title, is published. There has been speculation as to who would drive for Mercedes if Hamilton decides not to compete. But Marko says the crash at the 2021 British Grand Prix means Verstappen won’t switch to their rivals.
“I do not think that Max will leave us then,” he told Autorevue. “The events at Silverstone have left too big a crack, especially with [his father] Jos.”
More on Verstappen’s future and what he has said on staying with Red Bull:
Max Verstappen won’t switch to rivals Mercedes, says Red Bull chief Helmut Marko
Verstappen won’t be tempted to drive for Mercedes, according to the Red Bull boss
F1 latest news
Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media for the first time since he lost the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton has only been seen in public once since Max Verstappen overtook him in the last lap in the final race of the 2021 season to deny the star a record eighth world title. The British driver attended Windsor Castle for his knighthood but has taken a break from the spotlight as he is said to be frustrated by the decisions made by officials during the race.
But Hamilton has featured in a Mercedes video alongside his new teammate George Russell which was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Full update on the Brit’s involvement:
Lewis Hamilton returns to social media for first time since Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Hamilton has made his first appearance since collecting his knighthood in December
F1 latest news
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Formula One, with all the latest news ahead of the 2022 season.
Coming up we’ve got the latest on Lewis Hamilton’s future, Max Verstappen’s love of Red Bull, questions being asked of new Mercedes man George Russell and plenty more throughout the day.
