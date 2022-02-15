F1 news LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull learn results of inquiry amid Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton hint
Follow all the latest news and updates as the FIA meets to discuss the controversial end to last season’s title race, while the 2022 car launches continue with AlphaTauri
The new Formula 1 season is approaching with Max Verstappen’s confidence “sky high” as Red Bull plot a title defence after the dramatic end to last year.
The Belgian-Dutch driver edged out Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden world championship, but the Briton’s future remains in doubt, even if Mercedes have continued a series of hints this week that the seven-time champion will return. In the background is the F1 Commission meeting in London to discuss the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. And it seems as if Hamilton is awaiting the results on the inquiry into how the closing stages of the race were allowed to unfold before making an official announcement over his return. Race director Michael Masi decided to permit some but not all cars to pass the safety car, setting up a final-lap shootout as Verstappen overtook him on fresh tyres to win the title.
Findings surrounding Formula One’s investigation into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are set to be presented, but the results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy, although the 37-year-old has returned to Mercedes ahead of the team’s car launch later this week. AlphaTauri will become the latest team to unveil their 2022 car today, as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda reveal their new car, with Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes all set for their car launches later this week.
Pierre Gasly targets ‘top five’ finishes with AlphaTauri in 2022
Pierre Gasly is targeting “top five” finishes and beyond in 2022 with AlphaTauri.
A debut win in 2020 was backed up by five top five finishes last season with one podium and the French driver is bullish about his chances with the new AT03 car.
Gasly told Formula 1: “I will be trying to build on the run I had of very good results and to continue to be on top of my game with the car I have. I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front, to finish regularly in the top five and even higher if the car is good enough for that.
“Last year we came very close to fifth place in the constructors’ [championship] and it would be super to achieve that this year. It’s too early to say if that will be possible but I will always give it my best shot and get the most out of our car.”
Williams launch new car for 2022 F1 season: First look at the FW44
Williams have lifted the covers off the FW44 to launch their new car for the 2022 F1 season.
The sixth team to reveal their new machinery, Williams will hope the FW44 can help Nicholas Latifi and former Red Bull driver Alex Albon this year after losing George Russell to Mercedes.
Aston Martin facing "true test" of its potential - Vettel
Sebastian Vettel insists Aston Martin are facing a “true test” of its potential this season.
After the launch of the new AMR22, the Silverstone-based outfit swapped out their team principal Otmar Szafnauer and hired Mike Krack as his replacement.
“If you say the past was lean and mean, I hope that the present is not fat and nice,” Vettel said when discussing the team’s potential. “I think the truth is the team is growing.
“Having a shuffle in management is always a bit of a hiccup or shake up and it will take time to overcome. Hopefully we will manage to pull together and despite growing in size, becoming leaner or more efficient in our processes.
“I think this year will be a true test for us and we will see how good we are because last year, we didn’t show anything because we didn’t focus on bringing any updates.
“Whereas this year it is all about this year’s cars, this year’s generation of cars and we will be able to show what we can produce, and we should be measured based on that.”
Max Verstappen is ‘most gifted driver of anyone’, maintains Jenson Button
Max Verstappen is “the most gifted driver of anyone” according to Jenson Button.
“It’s always difficult when it’s a controversial ending. He’s an exceptional talent,” Button told Sky Sports when discussing the Red Bull star.
“He was always going to be a good driver, can he build on that natural ability? He's for me the fastest and most gifted driver of anyone. Can he build on that and become somebody like Lewis and the complete package.
"There's a lot of pressure on his shoulders. You want to win every race, he'll be a bit more relaxed after last season. I'm sure he'll want to win another world championship and say, 'look, it wasn't down to Michael Masi'".
Jenson Button tips Lewis Hamilton to return in 2022 as a ‘recharged man’
Jenson Button insists Lewis Hamilton will return “a recharged man” after his break from Formula 1 following the acrimonious ending in Abu Dhabi last season.
“It’s difficult to understand where he is, it was a fantastic time to get away from the sport,” Button told Sky Sports. “He’ll come back a recharged man.
“We’ll see the best Lewis Hamilton. He’s one of the best to ever drive a F1 car and he’s going up against one of the best to ever drive a F1 car, this doesn’t happen very often. Hopefully we see more in 2022.”
Jenson Button: Talks with Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’
Jenson Button insists talks with race director Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’ and that the F1 stewards should be left to make their own decisions without interference from teams following leaked audio of a conversation between the race direction and Red Bull during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Button told Sky Sports: "When you hear that on its own, you think, 'that's bad, it sounds like they're manipulating the steward', but it's very different, every team speaks to Masi.
“They're always going to get their point across. Maybe that needs to be checked and they shouldn't have their voices to Masi and he should make a decision on his own. After the race yes, but during the race it's wrong. So much adrenaline. I think it's better that the stewards discuss it between themselves.
“It's tricky when it's one individual, it should be a decision between all the stewards, the rules are the rules, he can manipulate the rules surrounding the safety car. When we're told one thing and then hear another, we need it to be clear and be on the same page. Some of the best racing I've ever seen in motorsport, we need to think of last year as an exceptional year with a tough ending."
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner ‘in a good mood’ at F1 Commission meeting
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem maintains talks between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner were cordial at the F1 Commission meeting in London.
After the controversial ending to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, Ben Sulayem is chairing a meeting to ensure harmony heading into the new campaign.
“They [Wolff and Horner] were in line,” said Ben Sulayem. “I think it’s because of Valentine’s Day.
“They were close to each other and they were in a good mood, so that was good. I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony between them.”
FIA president insists sport ‘can only go forward’ amid F1 Commission meeting
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insists Formula 1 ‘can only go forward’ after positive talks at the F1 Commission meeting.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner were both present in London for “detailed discussions”.
Ben Sulayem maintains that talks progressed well and that analysis will come soon.
The newly-elected president said: “The analysis is still going on, it will come soon, the integrity of the FIA will always be intact and fair motorsport, that’s my duty.
“It was a very good meeting, we went through a lot of important things for the new season.
“I expect a good Formula 1 season.”
Damon Hill pays tribute to father Graham Hill: ‘The Man’
Damon Hill has paid tribute to father Graham Hill on what would be his birthday, labelling the two-time world champion ‘The Man’.
The first father and son pair to win F1 World Championships, with Keke and Nico Rosberg following in 2016, Hill shared some rare footage of his father on Twitter.
