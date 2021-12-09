F1 news LIVE: Bernie Ecclestone accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen ahead of Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and undertaking media duties ahead of the finale of their scintillating Formula 1 title fight
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen face off for one finale time in this spectacular Formula 1 season this weekend, as the title rivals head to the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi level on points.
This is the first time the top two drivers have headed into the final round of the campaign on level points since 1974, after Hamilton’s dramatic win in the chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah last time out.
The seven-time world champion is on a superb run of three consecutive victories, and one more could guarantee him a title that would take him to eight, more than any other driver in the history of the sport. Verstappen currently leads the standings by virtue of winning one more race so far this season, meaning that if neither driver finishes in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman would win his maiden drivers’ championship.
The race on Sunday could be one of the most intense, hard-fought finales in the history of the sport.
Wolff says he will respect Horner again once title fight is over
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the mutual respect between himself and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will return once the Formula 1 title battle has concluded this weekend.
The pair have exchanged barbs in public with increasing frequency as the intensity has picked up across the course of the season, but Wolff believes that is a natural consequence of the sporting circumstances.
“I think we will show respect after the championship is won, either direction,” the Austrian told the F1 Nation podcast. “I think it will calm down. It’s absolutely genuine because there is so much at stake,” he said. It’s ambitious people, ambitious teams that are really fighting tooth and nail for this championship.”
Brawn wants championship decided without stewards’ involvement
F1’s technical director and former championship winning team boss Ross Brawn says the winner of this season’s drivers’ title “must” be decided on track rather than in the stewards’ room.
Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have received penalties for causing collisions with one another this season, and with so much at stake in Abu Dhabi the possibility of further contact at the finale cannot be ruled out.
And Brawn wrote in his official F1 column: “It will be tough. Neither will give an inch but we want a sporting competition. We don’t want to step over the line. We don’t want this championship to be decided by stewards’ decisions and to end up in the appeal courts or elsewhere. It must end up on the track in Abu Dhabi with the best driver winning.”
Danner says Verstappen “doesn’t give a damn” about racing fair
It’s not just Hakkinen who has been perturbed by Verstappen’s method of fighting Hamilton at Jeddah, with former F1 driver turned commentator Christian Danner saying the 24-year-old has no interest in “fair competition.”
The ex-Zakspeed and Arrows driver told Motorsport-Magazin.com: “What I really can’t accept is the fact that Verstappen really did a brake test. So he braked, didn’t just somehow drive to the side and relinquish the place, but actually braked to make a mess of it.
“[Verstappen and Hamilton] managed to get along with each other to the extent that they finished the race, but there is already a clear tendency: The trick box juggler is not Hamilton.”
Hakkinen criticises Verstappen’s driving and gives warning for finale
Double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has criticised Max Verstappen’s driving out front at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after the Dutchman once again drove Lewis Hamilton off the road, before the two came together in a collision after the Red Bull driver was told to give the place back.
“When you have to let a car re-pass there is only one way to do it safely,” the former McLaren driver wrote in his Unibet column. “That’s to make a clear move to one side, come off the throttle slightly and allow the natural speed differential to enable your competitor to re-pass you. What happened in Jeddah was dangerous.
“It was not positive racing and the FIA were right to apply a penalty after the race. the message is clear. Dangerous driving will lead to a penalty and if the FIA see a repeat of that kind of driving in Abu Dhabi I believe the penalty will be severe and immediate.”
Bernie Ecclestone accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen
“Max is a kid compared to Lewis and the worst thing is Lewis has a massive publicity campaign working for him,” Bernie Ecclestone told AFP.
“They have been pushing down all the time on Max and then the race directors have been looking in because Toto goes to the race director.
“Max has more than a race to confront as he has them too on his back because they are bullying him and not playing fair. It is psychological game playing.”
Verstappen vs Hamilton in Saudi Arabia was ‘rental karting’, not F1, claims Villeneuve
“It wasn’t F1, it was rental karting, everything was wrong. So I’m not sure what to say,” Jacques Villeneuve told Motorsport.com.
“It’s hard to stay neutral, it’s hard to give a comment on what happened every time and be perceived as being neutral. You will always be perceived as taking sides and that’s when it becomes a bit too much.
“Do we want sport and good F1? Or do we just want a Hollywood show? If you want a Hollywood show, Sunday was amazing. But is that what F1 is all about?
“And then when you see the team principals, everyone is shouting and putting pressure even on the marshals and so on. That becomes ridiculous. It really has become ridiculous.
“It was great for the fans, so that probably will increase the viewership which is great for F1. But we are starting to get away from the sport, that’s all. So ultimately, it depends if you are a purist or not.”
Nikita Mazepin would have feared Saudi Arabian Grand Prix crash outcome 15 years ago
“I’m fine, it was quite an impact unfortunately,” said Nikita Mazepin when asked about his crash at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “I took quite a big hit, especially on the left side of my upper body, and for sure will wake up sore tomorrow.
“But I’d say I’m very fortunate to be racing in this era because the work Jean Todt has done together with the FIA made us able to walk out of this. And I’m not sure if it was the same, let’s say, 15 years ago.
“From what I saw, Charles didn’t have anywhere to go, spun Sergio around. The place is so tight that when Sergio was sideways it took about 85% of the circuit. So George, seeing what’s happening, took a precaution and then lifted or braked.
“And I was fighting with [Lance] Stroll out of Turn 2 and we were both going to go flat through that place. But unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time to stop because the speeds were over 200, I also tried to brake but it just was impossible to avoid George’s back.
“The track is so narrow that it’s like a traffic jam and going full speed inside it.”
F1 title permutations: What do Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to do in Abu Dhabi?
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend locked on level points at the top of Formula One’s drivers’ championship.
The Brit is aiming for a record eighth drivers’ title and kept his hopes alive with a third win in three races at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Having stormed to pole position on Saturday, Hamilton came out on top in a wild race which was twice halted by red flags and saw him tangle with the Red Bull of Verstappen - who he labelled “f****** crazy” - as the pair wrestled on the track and bickered over the radio.
What do Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to do to win F1 title?
The championship race is set for its most dramatic finish in years
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff’s cheeky visor message in Saudi Arabia
“Toto wrote me a nice little message – we’ll keep that between us – on my visor before FP2,” Russell told the F1 Nation podcast while chatting to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.
The Austrian replied: “Actually, a compliment.”
Russell then added: “Usually the helmet guy writes on the visor how many tear-offs you’ve got… and then Toto took over this week on helmet duty and wrote me a lovely little message on there.
“It began with F, it had a K in it and ended with R, so you can fill in between…”
Zhou Guanyu named as China’s first F1 driver
Racing young-gun Zhou Guanyu has made motor racing history after being named China’s first Formula One driver.
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN announced on 16 November that the 22-year-old will join their team for the 2022 season, with the opening race scheduled for the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on 20 March.
Mr Guanyu’s teammate at Alfa Romeo will be Finnish racing veteran Valtteri Bottas, 32, who currently drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas alongside seven-time world F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
“Becoming an F1 driver has always been my dream, and I’m really excited to finally fulfil my dream. I want to thank all my fans who have been following my races and supporting me,” Mr Guanyu said.
“I’m looking forward to the opening race of the next F1 season. Until then, I will continue to comprehensively improve. And I will learn from my teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who is a very experienced driver. I hope you can always support me and follow my first F1 season.”
