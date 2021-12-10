✕ Close Verstappen Claims He's Treated Differently Than Other Drivers

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton head into the final Formula One weekend level on points at the top of the driver standings, with the Dutch racer set to win if neither finish on account of more race wins this season. The big hope for viewers though is that both go the distance in another thrilling race, with this year’s title fight being one of the most thrilling in the sport’s history.

Fans were boosted by the news that Channel 4 will be showing the race in Abu Dhabu free-to-air, which F1 president Stefano Domenicali called a “thrilling finale to this epic season”. The first two practice sessions take place later on Friday and we’ll have all the latest build-up and action as the drivers prepare for their final challenge, as well as all the F1 news throughout the day.

The race on Sunday should prove to be one the most memorable on-track occasions in recent history.

