Lewis Hamilton was “too nice” to beat the “aggressive and arrogant” Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan. Jordan believes Hamilton has been “too nice for too long”, telling the BBC he needs to “harden himself up again”. Jordan added: “All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.”

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the #1 on his Red Bull car next season as he defends his F1 world championship. “Yeah, I will run it,” Verstappen said. He will become the first new #1 in Formula One since Sebastian Vettel took the number following his 2014 win. “How many times can you do that?” Verstappen added. “I don’t know, maybe it’s the only time I can in my life. I think it’s the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood this Wednesday, just days after missing out on the Formula One world title. The 36-year-old was knighted in the New Year’s honours list 12 months ago for services to motorsport after winning a record-breaking seventh title.

