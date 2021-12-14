F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘too nice’ to beat ‘arrogant’ Max Verstappen, says former team owner
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 world title victory
Lewis Hamilton was “too nice” to beat the “aggressive and arrogant” Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan. Jordan believes Hamilton has been “too nice for too long”, telling the BBC he needs to “harden himself up again”. Jordan added: “All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.”
Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the #1 on his Red Bull car next season as he defends his F1 world championship. “Yeah, I will run it,” Verstappen said. He will become the first new #1 in Formula One since Sebastian Vettel took the number following his 2014 win. “How many times can you do that?” Verstappen added. “I don’t know, maybe it’s the only time I can in my life. I think it’s the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car.”
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood this Wednesday, just days after missing out on the Formula One world title. The 36-year-old was knighted in the New Year’s honours list 12 months ago for services to motorsport after winning a record-breaking seventh title.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
F1 news
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, “This has been manipulated,” after the Briton was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of Sunday’s controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on seven-times champion Hamilton’s onboard channel on F1TV, multiple media outlets reported.
Reuters has requested comment from Mercedes and the governing FIA.
Red Bull’s Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap to win the Abu Dhabi GP and claim his first championship after race director Michael Masi altered the safety car procedure to allow five cars between the title rivals to get out of the way.
The decision gave Verstappen a clear run on Hamilton in what amounted to a last-lap sprint finish, with the Dutch driver on fresher tyres.
Hamilton was gracious in defeat, congratulating Verstappen and Red Bull for their victory.
Reuters
F1 news
Former team owner Eddie Jordan says Lewis Hamilton was too nice and needs to “harden himself up again”.
“You can’t deny Verstappen the right to the championship,” the Irishman told the BBC. “However, on the other side, I think Hamilton has opened the door. He’s allowed someone as aggressive and arrogant as Verstappen to upset him and steal his title from him.
“I think Lewis has been too nice for too long and I think he needs to harden himself up again. For me, it’s his body language. Listen to the way he spoke afterwards – he was so sporting. All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.
“He’s the best driver I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen some really top drivers in my time, so for me to say that I’m really putting him on a pedestal.”
F1 news
New Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is ready to relax the tension that built up with title rival Lewis Hamilton - with the crescendo coming on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen would overtake Hamilton on the last lap at the Yas Marina Circuit to claim his maiden F1 crown - albeit having to put the champagne on ice as a double appeal from Mercedes over the outcome took four hours to resolve.
Both Mercedes protests were dismissed after the two teams spent hours in the stewards’ office, Verstappen able to toast his title over four hours after crossing the finish line and - following a season of wheel-to-wheel racing and verbal sparring - he feels ready to ease the tension between himself and Hamilton.
“In general I think we have really enjoyed it,” Verstappen, who is set to collect his title at the FIA gala on Thursday said of his season-long battle with the Brit.
“Of course we had our moments, but I think in a championship battle, that’s part of it. And now that the season is over, I think we can relax a little bit more about it - but it’s been tense.
“The competition, almost every race we have been pushing each other to the limit, within our cars as well. And I think that is just really nice to see.”
F1 latest news
