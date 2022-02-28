F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton makes retirement admission as Andretti plot move into sport
Follow all the latest news from the sport of F1 as the new 2022 season approaches
Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”.
Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Michael Andretti responds to Toto Wolff’s ‘dilution’ comments
Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, believes that adding two more cars to the F1 grid would reduce the competition and revenue to teams but Michael Andretti doesn’t share that view saying:
"Toto’s going out there, ‘What do you bring to the table?’ I think we bring a lot, and I think we’ll bring a lot more than what we’ll be diluting.”
Andretti put forward the case of Formula One’s expansion in the United States – there are currently two US races planned this season with a third expected to be added to future calendars – as well as a huge rise in popularity thanks to Netflix docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’ which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the sport.
“That’s our case. The American market is still untapped, but obviously with the Netflix series, that’s really brought a lot of popularity.” Andretti said.
“I believe we can bring more longevity to the Netflix series to have a real American team with an American driver. I believe with our brand, I think it could keep a lot of interest going for a lot more years."
F1 does not have an American driver, but Andretti hopes to bring in 21-year-old Californian Colton Herta should his plans for a new team progress to the next stage.
Andretti attempted to buy the Sauber team last year and would have put Herta in one of the cars had the deal not collapsed, prompting him to file the application with FIA in December.
Andrettis waiting on FIA decision for new F1 team
1978 F1 champion, Mario Andretti, took to Twitter last week to outline his son’s plans for an expansion team revealing that Andretti Global had applied to the FIA to set up a new team in time for the 2024 season and was awaiting a decision.
His son, Michael Andretti, confirmed on Friday that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations to show the FIA that there is strong public support for a new team in the hope that motorsports’ governing body would come to a decision soon.
Amid preparations for IndyCar’s opener in St. Petersburg, Michael Andretti said he had expected FIA’s decision in January and that he and his father have grown restless as the application sits unresolved.
"I think we check every box," Michael Andretti said. "We’re a long way down the road with a manufacturer. There’s nothing that should us hold back from being accepted.
“But our thing is, the clock’s running, so we need to get this going ASAP. Because two years sounds like a long time. But it’s not a long time.
“We’ve got a lot to do, a lot to build. We’ve talked to a lot of people. They’re just sitting on the sideline waiting to see this thing go, and we can build a real credible team. I’m excited if we can get the approval, we can come in looking good.”
Hamilton contemplated retirement after F1 title defeat
Lewis Hamilton seriously contemplated retiring from Formula One after losing the world title to Max Verstappen in December. The 37-year-old was beaten in a controversial conclusion to the final race in Abu Dhabi which saw Verstappen overtake him on the final lap to win his first world championship and deny Hamilton a historic eighth title.
Hamilton kept a low profile after the loss and admitted to RacingNews365.com that he considered stepping away from the sport during his time away.
"Naturally, I think at the end of any season, probably for those that are around my age, of course you’re thinking about the future,” he said.
“You’re thinking about, what are the next steps? What are the right steps for you to take, and what’s right for you in terms of overall happiness?
"So I always evaluate all my options. I did make a commitment to the team earlier on in the season.
"And ultimately, I love what I do. I love being a part of a team. I love working with - and I’ve said it so many times - everyone towards a common goal.
“And I feel at my best, so why do I need to leave?”
Despite the reflections over retirement Hamilton decided to continue and posted the fastest lap time of testing around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend.
F1 news
Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
