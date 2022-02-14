F1 news LIVE: Formula One set for crunch meeting into Abu Dhabi controversy as AlphaTauri launch 2022 car
Follow all the latest news and updates as the FIA meets to discuss the controversial end to last season’s title race, while the 2022 car launches continue with AlphaTauri
Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates on a potentially significant day, as the F1 Commission meets in London to discuss the controversial end to last season's title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton is awaiting the results on an inquiry into how the closing stages of the race were allowed to unfold, after race director Michael Masi decided to permit some but not all cars to pass the safety car, setting up a final-lap shootout as Max Verstappen overtook him on fresh tyres to win the title.
Today is the day where the findings of Formula One’s investigation into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are set to be presented, but the results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy, although the 37-year-old has returned to Mercedes ahead of the team’s car launch later this week. AlphaTauri will become the latest team to unveil their 2022 car today, as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda reveal their new car, with Williams, Ferrari and Mercedes all set for their car launches later this week. Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Gasly believes Alpha Tauri should have finished higher in 2021
Pierre Gasly enjoyed another stellar season in in 2021, regularly outperforming rivals in faster machinery and challenging towards the top end of the grid order.
The Frenchman believes that Alpha Tauri under delivered in the final standings, though, and should have finished fifth ahead of Alpine. The Alpine car’s pace was inconsistent throughout the course of the season, but they reeled in their Italian rivals in the latter stages of the campaign.
“I must say, as much as I was looking forward to [2021] and our expectations were also quite high at the start of the year, we still overperformed to what we expected,” he said in an Alpha Tauri Q&A after the season finale at Abu Dhabi. “Especially in qualifying. It was really good on Saturdays, Sundays as well. I mean, 100 points [plus] was better than we could have imagined. On the bad side, let’s say, of it, even though we did an amazing season we still finished P6, and I do feel like we could have got Alpine.”
Alpha Tauri to launch new car this morning
The Alpha Tauri team will launch their 2022 car, the AT03, at 11am UK time this morning.
The Red Bull sister squad have retained the services of lead driver Pierre Gasly and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and have teased images on their social media channels suggesting that they ill incorporate the colours of the Italian flag into their livery design for the new campaign.
With 2022 seeing a raft of regulation changes brought into F1 in an effort to allow for closer wheel-to-wheel racing, the Faenza-based squad will be hoping to jump up the grid order after finishing sixth last time out.
F1 latest news
