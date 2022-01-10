✕ Close Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after missing out on record eighth F1 title

Amid the continuing uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula One his teammate for the 2022 season George Russell has said he is preparing for the “most intense” season of his life as he gets ready to make the step up to Mercedes. The 23-year-old is replacing Valtteri Bottas after three seasons at Williams and will go straight into a 23-race campaign in 2022, the longest in Formula One history. “I think 2022 will be the most intense year of my life in terms of racing schedules, but also from an off-track and marketing side of things,” Russell said.

“Going from Williams, where I have been pretty fortunate in a way not having to do so many marketing activities just because of the nature of the position we’ve been in, to Mercedes where we’ve got tons of sponsors and lots of commitments that drivers need to attend to. From a racing side and off-track side, it is going to be incredibly intense.”

Elsewhere, Formula One drivers including defending champion Max Verstappen are continuing their off-seasons as teams tease their cars for the 2022, which will see the most significant change of regulations since 2014. There is hope that the changes, which are designed to increase overtaking opportunities and reduce the gap between teams, will make it a more open fight for the title next season, with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali tipping several drivers to challenge Hamilton and Verstappen for the championship.

