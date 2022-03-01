F1 news LIVE: Mercedes monitor ‘interesting’ Red Bull sidepods as Lewis Hamilton makes retirement admission
Follow all the latest news from the sport of F1 as the new 2022 season approaches
The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the riegning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time.
There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”. Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Christian Horner predicts Red Bull’s Mercedes rivalry to be 'as pertinent as ever’
Christian Horner maintains the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes will be “as pertinent as ever” entering the sport’s new era.
“Certainly, we hope that there is going to be an equally exciting year, ideally a little less exciting at times, but an exciting season ahead and I think there could be some other competitors joining that battle as well,” said Horner.
“Particularly with a clean sheet of paper with these brand new cars, it’s a complete reset.
“It’s arguably the biggest regulation change in the last 40 years but I’m sure the intensity of the rivalry between the teams and the drivers will be as pertinent as ever.”
Sergio Perez reveals improved preparations with Red Bull
Sergio Perez has revealed how familiarity can help him improve this season with Red Bull ahead of a fascinating 2022 F1 season.
“It is a lot better, definitely, to be in a second year with the team,” Perez said.
“Arriving and already knowing who to speak to, knowing how the car felt last year and how it is like this year.
“It is really enjoyable to do a second year with the team and I’m looking forward to these new regulations.”
Mercedes monitoring ‘interesting’ Red Bull sidepods
Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott admits the team will “have a think” about how Red Bull’s innovative new sidepods work after their first sighting at the pre-season running in Barcelona.
“It’s a problem we’re all facing,” Elliott said to the official Formula 1 YouTube channel.
“The reality is we’ve just got to learn as quickly as we can. We’re doing as much testing as we can here [in Barcelona], and we’ll do a lot of simulation work back at the factory.
“It will be about how we either solve that, or how we deal with it and mitigate it in the first races.”
Rule changes could help McLaren and Ferrari says Brawn
Formula One managing director Ross Brawn says the new rule changes for the 2022 F1 season could play into the favour of McLaren and Ferrari who have had more time to focus on this year’s car.
Brawn was in charge of the Honda team when McLaren and Ferrari were locked into a fierce battle for the titles in 2008 and, when Honda folded and became the Brawn team, the new regulations introduced in 2009 saw the previous year’s title protagonists fall down the order, with Brawn and Jenson Button taking both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships respectively.
With Mercedes and Red Bull putting all efforts into Hamilton’s and Verstappen’s pursuit of the drivers’ title in 2021 Brawn believes something similar could happen again this year.
The tables may have turned on Mercedes and Red Bull allowing the likes of McLaren and Ferrari to take advantage of the major rule changes.
Brawn admits he does not believe it will have a tremendously high impact – at least not to the extent of 2009.
“Mercedes and Red Bull could be impacted,” he said. “Last year, human resources were devoted to fighting a very intense world championship. Some of the teams further back didn’t have that consideration.
“If I had been Ferrari or McLaren in the very early part of last year, I would have put everything into the 2022 car.
“That is what happened in 2009. The year before there was a big battle between Ferrari and McLaren and they fell flat on their faces. I don’t think it will be that severe but is a good point.”
The teams head to Bahrain for the second test between 10-12 March, before contesting the first race of the season at the Sakhir International Circuit a week later.
Netflix tease ‘Drive to Survive’ season four with new trailer
Formula One fans were given a glimpse at what is to come in the upcoming season of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’ when a new trailer for season four dropped today.
The new episodes will release on March 11th and will cover the 2021 F1 season including the dramatic world title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
The championship title was decided in the very last race of the year in a contest full of drama and controversy in Abu Dhabi capping off the story of two rivals who collided on the track at Silverstone, Monza, and Saudi Arabia, in a bid to become world champion.
The trailer includes a bunch of soundbites, the most notable of which came from seven-time world champion, Hamilton, who was presumably referring to his title race with Verstappen when saying “It’s constant warfare."
Gasly happy with AlphaTauri’s testing performance
Pierre Gasly was impressed by the performance of his AlphaTauri AT03 and despite a small crash on the final day of testing in Spain he was left with the feeling of positive anticipation for Bahrain’s official pre-season test in March.
Gasly completed 187 laps over the three days of testing in Barcelona which is more than Lewis Hamilton while the AlphaTauri team managed 308 laps between them.
Gasly said he’d been “super excited” to try the new breed of F1 car, and it seemed AlphaTauri’s AT03 did not disappoint.
“I must say I was super excited, especially with this new car, just to understand a bit more how it works and have a sort of idea how my feelings will be inside this new car.
“And it’s been really good, it’s been really positive straight out of the box; I felt quite confident inside the car and it kind of responded the way I wanted. Obviously there’s still a lot of things to work on, but it was a pleasing start.”
However, his final day was restricted to just 40 laps thanks to a crash in the morning.
“Unfortunately, I locked up my tyres during the morning running and damaged the car, but testing is about finding the limits and we’ve still been able to gather a lot of valuable data over the three days,” he explained.
“This is of course only the first test, and we have a lot to analyse before the three more days of testing in Bahrain.”
Alonso finds positives in Alpine’s car despite early end to run in Barcelona
Fernando Alonso is impressed with Alpine’s A552 despite being forced to end the final day of testing early last Friday.
Alonso and teammate Esteban Ocon covered 264 laps across the three days at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which put them towards low down in mileage covered for the week.
But, the two-time world champion was upbeat in his assessment of the car saying: “We believe we have made a step forward on the engine, on power, but also on everything.
“I think the engine has been updated in many different areas, so, let’s see if we can be a little bit competitive on that side.
“And keep… the reliability that we had last year; it was one of the strongest points of the car, finishing all the races and having no issues at all. So yes, you need to combine those two things: the performance and finishing the races.”
Alonso is now looking forward to the final preseason F1 test in Bahrain to make up for lost time adding:
“Until we go to Bahrain, we don’t know even what the others did as well on the engine side and how much progress everyone did this winter.
“There is new fuel, so we all lost performance with the new fuel, and we all try to recover that. So, let’s see in Bahrain.”
McLaren preparing F1 test programme with 2021 car
McLaren is readying a test programme with their 2021 car this year to help youngsters like IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward get more F1 experience under their belts.
The team have been considering O’Ward as a potential Formula One driver for a long time but opportunities for him to race in F1 cars have been limited to just last year’s Abu Dhabi rookie test.
F1’s rules making it mandatory for teams to run rookies in at least two Friday practice sessions this year means O’Ward is likely to get some action on grand prix weekends in 2022 and McLaren want to make sure he is as prepared as possible so have committed to running the test programme to help him out.
They can do this due to a change in the F1 testing rules which no longer bans teams from testing previous year’s cars.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that the new regulations meant his team would commit to testing its 2021 MCL35M for young drivers.
“In F1, for the first time in a while, because of the big rule change, you’re allowed to test last year’s car,” said Brown. “So, we want to have a test programme like we used to have in the past.
“We have to put someone in for two [free practices on GP race weekends] by the F1 rules, but we haven’t decided who to put in. But he’s [O’Ward] certainly a candidate.”
Daniel Ricciardo praises McLaren team after solid week of testing
Daniel Ricciardo is pleased with the reliability of McLaren’s new car after three days of testing in Barcelona and says his team have done a ‘great job’ of building it from scratch.
There is an exciting buzz around Formula 1’s new season with all new cars that could upset the familiar running order of the last decade or so.
McLaren and Ferrari both had successful pre-season test runs and there are hopes that both teams could battle Mercedes and Red Bull for victories and maybe even the championship this year.
It is, of course, too early to make any kind of prediction with another pre-season testing scheduled for early March but Ricciardo is happy with what he has seen from his MCL36 so far.
“[It was] a good day from many angles. I think reliability was great,” he said. “That’s on the team and everyone who’s worked hard to put this car together, so massive thank you to them.
“They’re pretty awesome to build a whole new car, put it on track and have it run so smoothly, so big thanks to them again.”
Safety changes to “very dangerous” Saudi Arabian circuit
The promoters of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have outlined the details of changes being made to the circuit after it was declared “very dangerous” during its debut on the F1 calendar last year.
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit was declared the fastest street track in the world prior to the Grand Prix in early December when it hosted the penultimate round of the season.
However, over the course of the weekend that certain aspects of the venue were concerning given the fast speeds. Max Verstappen crashed in qualifying and there were two red flags in the opening 15 laps of the grand prix, as well as other accidents in support series across the weekend.
The promoters, the Saudi Motorsport Company, detailed the alterations being made for this year’s race saying that driver sightlines will be improved at "several of the circuit’s corners".
These include turns two, three, 14 and 21 "where the barriers will be moved back between 1.5m and 2m.
"Likewise, the barrier on the right-hand side of turn 27 will be moved back by around 1.5m to widen the track at this point. In all cases except turn 27, the track limit/edge will remain the same.
"In addition, further modifications will also be made to turns four, 16, 22 and 24 after consultation with the drivers who requested a smoother barrier on the apex so that they can potentially brush it as they pass.
"To accommodate this, SMC is installing a steel plate which will effectively wrap around the concrete barriers given them the smooth surface they require to favour the lines the drivers take around the record-breaking course."
