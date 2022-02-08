F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton breaks silence as Red Bull prepare to launch car for 2022 season
Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of the 2022 season with the Mercedes superstar’s future still in the balance
Red Bull are set to launch their 2022 car on Wednesday amid great anticipation ahead of the new Formula One season. A major overhaul of the rules could cause a serious shake-up of the grid, with a new flooring design for extra downforce, more simple front and rear wings, and larger 18-inch tyres. So far Haas have revealed their new livery, but this week the unveilings really begin with the new cars of Aston Martin and McLaren to launch on Thursday and Friday, before Ferrari and Mercedes next week.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton broke his social media silence this weekend as speculation continues over his future in motor racing. The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been conspicuous by his absence since December’s debacle in the desert, when he was denied a record eighth world title in the controversial conclusion to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton, who is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022, hinted he is close to making a decision when he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.” Mercedes announced earlier in January that they would launch the first car of F1’s revamped technical era at Silverstone on February 18, five days before the first winter test in Barcelona.
Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:
Haas unveil new 2022 car livery
It’s fair to say the reaction to Haas’s unveiling was muted.
Schumacher and Mazepin, both rookies last year, will be heading into their second Formula One season. The German, who acquitted himself well against Mazepin in 2021, is part of Ferrari’s driver development programme and will double up as the Italian team’s reserve this year.
The VF-22 will hit the track for a pre-season session in Barcelona from February 23-25 before the official pre-season test in Bahrain from March 10-12. The Gulf island kingdom will also host the season-opening race on March 20.
“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22...,” said team owner Gene Haas in a statement. “Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”
Haas, who made their debut in 2016, chalked up a best finish of fifth in the overall standings in 2018.
The VF-22 has been designed to Formula One’s radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels. It will continue to sport the Russian-themed livery it carried last year representing title sponsor Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin’s father.
“This is probably the most complex project the (team) has dealt with to-date for many reasons,” said technical director Simone Resta. “It’s a completely new set of regulations and this season we’ve brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22,” he added.
US-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off their 2022 car, when they unveiled a digital rendering of their VF-22 challenger that they hope will bring drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin their first Formula One points.
The team finished last overall in 2021 with neither Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael, nor Russian team mate Mazepin scoring points in a car that was often adrift of the rest of the field.
But the squad, having forgone development on last year’s challenger to focus on their 2022 car, are pinning their hopes on the sport’s new rules giving them the break they need to make their way back into the points-scoring positions.
That would see Schumacher follow in the footsteps of his father Michael and uncle Ralf to become the third member of his family to score Formula One points.
Hamilton breaks radio silence
