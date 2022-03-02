F1 news LIVE: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s Haas future still in doubt despite FIA clearance
The drama in the build-up to the 2022 Formula 1 season continues with Haas’ Russian driver the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month. Amid the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian driver’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete. But despite the FIA providing the green light for Nikita Mazpin to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin could find himself out of a seat as the team continue to discuss whether to procede with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.
There are only three weeks left until the first F1 race though, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the riegning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time. There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”.
Banning Russia from sport is ‘unfair’, former F1 driver claims
Former Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat has claimed it is “unfair” to ban Russian athletes and teams from international sport as Nikita Mazepin’s future at Haas remains in the balance.
Mazepin is the only Russian driver on the F1 grid for the 2022 season and his participation in the upcoming campaign is set to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting held by the sport’s governing body on Tuesday.
The meeting follows a significant announcement from the International Olympic Committee, who on Monday recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Nikita Mazepin: FIA allow Russian driver to race in Formula One under neutral flag
Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to continue racing for Haas in the Formula One 2022 season, after the FIA opted to have Russian and Belarusian drivers compete under a neutral flag.
Many sports and their head organisations have opted to outright prohibit athletes and participants of those nationalities from taking part in their representative environments, following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
That followed the International Olympic Association calling on all sports to ban athletes from participation in international events, with Fifa and Uefa responding shortly afterwards to ban clubs and national teams from those federations from tournaments.
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula 1 is still in doubt despite being allowed to continue racing in Formula 1 under a neutral flag.
The FIA has officially announced they will ignore IOC guidance in that no Russian or Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in any international competitions until further notice.
But despite being permitted to drive under a neutral flag, Mazepin’s Haas future could still be in doubt.
His seat could be taken from him as the team’s future with main Russian sponsor Uralkali, owned by Nikita’s father Dmitry, continues to be unresolved.
The team are expected to make an update in the coming hours.
Daniel Ricciardo says McLaren executed ‘pretty flawless’ pre-season testing in Barcelona
Daniel Ricciardo maintains McLaren are in a “good spot” after pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week.
“I think we’re in a good spot, but there’s always something to work on and improve. So, we’ll give the team some data to work with and some areas of work to do [and] I’ll focus on what I can keep doing better,” said Ricciardo.
“Overall, a pretty flawless three days for the team, a really awesome start to the season. Thanks to everyone back at [the factory] for putting the hard work in over the winter to put us in this position.
“It was good to get a little bit of wet running, there was quite a lot to learn from that,” he said. “We then got into a different programme [to Thursday] where we racked up plenty of laps, which was really productive.
“Now it’s about giving that information back to the team and trying to build on this positive start.”
‘It’s not a place I want to be going’: F1 drivers praise decision to cancel Russian Grand Prix
Lando Norris and George Russell have welcomed Formula One’s decision to cancel the Russian Grand Prix due to the country’s attack on Ukraine.
Formula One said on Friday that the race in Sochi, due to be held on 25 September, would be “impossible to hold in the current circumstances” following the Vladimir Putin-backed invasion on Ukraine this week.
The race has yet to be replaced on the F1 schedule but the sport’s stance against Russia was universally agreed upon following a meeting of its teams on Thursday, and backed by several drivers at pre-season testing in Barcelona.
It comes after four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel declared he would not race in Russia in the wake of the invasion on Ukraine, a stance which added further pressure on F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to call off the grand prix.
F1 drivers praise decision to cancel Russian Grand Prix
Formula One said it would be ‘impossible’ to hold the race in the current circumstances
Mercedes monitoring Red Bull’s ‘interesting’ sidepods after testing
Mercedes have hinted that they may consider copying Red Bull’s sidepods after the unique design caught the eye during preseason testing in Barcelona.
With aerodynamic rules overhauled ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the testing in Spain was a first chance for the teams to assess both their new car designs and those of their rivals on circuit.
Red Bull’s new RB18 car stood out with its raised and undercut sidepods, which appear to allow more air to flow beneath them and were rather different to the designs of the other new cars.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix make changes after driver safety concerns
The organisers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have confirmed the changes that will be made to the controversial street circuit following concerns from Formula One drivers over the safety of the track.
Last season’s race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit saw two red flags and a number of high-speed crashes, with drivers highlighting the danger of blind corners and the narrowness of the barriers.
The track was not completed until the week before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was the penultimate race of the 2021 season, but changes will be made as the race moves forward in the calendar ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix make changes after driver safety concerns
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will undergo alterations to improve driver safety as it prepares to host its second grand prix in four months
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car
Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.
The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.
However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car
Helmut Marko has suggested Formula 1 could up the minimum weight
Mercedes and Red Bull accused of being ‘short sighted’ with stance on new F1 team
Mercedes and Red Bull have been accused of being “short-sighted” over their refusal to back a new Formula 1 team joining the grid in 2024.
Michael Andretti has indicated that he will look to enter his new team for the 2024 season having been rebuffed in his efforts to take over Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo in the past.
The 59-year-old, son of 1978 Formula 1 world champion Mario, owns Andretti Autosport which already has teams in IndyCar and Formula E. He has agreed a deal with Renault to supply power units and now just requires FIA approval to join F1.
Mercedes and Red Bull accused of being ‘short sighted’ with stance on new F1 team
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has criticised teams that oppose the expansion of the grid
George Russell not thinking about F1 title bid with Mercedes despite promising pre-season testing
George Russell maintains it is too soon to think about a maiden title in his debut season with Mercedes.
The Briton has already impressed in Barcelona during testing ahead of the 2022 F1 season, but Russell is remaining calm.
“It’s not even something I’m thinking about, to be honest. I think it’s quite incredible how racing drivers’ minds work, that when you put the helmet on – doesn’t matter if you’re fighting for a win or, for me for the last few years, fighting at the back of the grid – you always get on with the exact same mindset.
“And I had the best example of that in Bahrain when I raced for Mercedes [in 2020]. For me, that was just another race, whether I was out in front or starting on the front row, the approach is the same, the mindset is the same, the work you put into the event, post-event, is exactly the same. So, work on the process and worry about everything afterwards.”
