F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton returns at Mercedes car launch after Michael Masi removed as race director
After the dramatic news of Masi being replaced as race director, Mercedes will unveil the F1 W13 with the seven-time world champion and George Russell in attendance
After the drama of yesterday as F1 upstaged Ferrari’s F1-75 car launch to confirm Michael Masi would be replaced as race director, it’s the turn of Mercedes and therefore Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will appear. The seven-time world champion is likely to confirm what we already appear to know after the Silver Arrows’ social media posts this last week: he’s back for the 2022 season.
The upcoming F1 season is fast approaching with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness. The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time.
The highly-controversial episode at the Yas Marina Circuit led to the F1 Commission meeting in London this week, designed to allow the power brokers in the sport to discuss the controversial incident involving race director Masi’s decision following Nicholas Latifi’s out and the safety car with five laps. Mercedes were especially bitter about the final-lap shootout and heads could roll to provide a satisfactory ending to this bitter saga. The results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. And now that the subsequent decisions have been confirmed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Hamilton’s future appears to be set for an official announcement after the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy.
Elsewhere there is the excitement of F1 cars being launched for the new season, with the latest set of covers set removed.
Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes appear to confirm British driver will return to F1 for 2022 season
Mercedes have given the clearest indication yet that Sir Lewis Hamilton will continue his Formula One career this year, after months without any word from the racer over his intentions to return for the 2022 season.
Hamilton has kept a low public profile since the end of last term, when Max Verstappen beat him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the final lap - after a hugely contentious call from race director Michael Masi.
That decision and subsequent outcome has since seen the FIA hold an inquest, Mercedes initially appeal and then drop their objections to the race result and, over and above all other factors, has led to much debate over whether Hamilton would return as intended for the new season, retire from the sport or take a sabbatical.
Mercedes appear to confirm Hamilton will return to F1 for 2022 season
The seven-time champion was pipped to the post in last season’s championship and speculation has surrounded his future since then
Ferrari ‘aiming to be the very best’ after unveiling new car for 2022 season
Team principal Mattia Binotto has demanded Ferrari return to the top of Formula One after the famous Italian team unveiled its new machine for the forthcoming campaign.
The Scuderia last won the drivers’ championship in 2007, and finished a distant third to Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021.
But following a major overhaul of the sport’s regulations, Binotto expects his team to be challenging for honours once more.
FIA removes Michael Masi as race director after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy
Michael Masi has been removed as Formula 1 race director, the FIA have confirmed.
Masi played a decisive role in the controversy that marred the climax of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, with his decisions ultimately handing the F1 world title to Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
His call to allow selected backmarkers to unlap themselves behind race leader Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen ahead of the final lap came in for heavy criticism, particularly from Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff, with the sport’s governing body now confirming a switch ahead of the new campaign.
F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season
Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and encourage more intense wheel-to-wheel racing, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.
In terms of universal visual changes, this year’s cars have small winglets covering the tops of the front tyres, the front and rear wings have been simplified, and intricate bargeboard designs have been outlawed.
Some teams, including Red Bull, have launched ‘showcar’ versions of their 2022 machinery so far, with the livery slapped onto a default vehicle designed to hide any ingenious aerodynamic developments teams may have designed over the winter.
Here’s everything we know so far and all the cars to have been unveiled:
Alpine F1 team hires Otmar Szafnauer as new team principal
The Alpine Formula One team hired Otmar Szafnauer as its new team principal on Thursday as part of an ongoing restructuring process.
The 57-year-old Szafnauer has more than 30 years experience in F1. He led Force India from last place in the constructors' championship to fourth spot in 2016 and '17 despite a very low budget.
Szafnauer then helped Racing Point win its first race — through Mexican driver Sergio Perez — and secure fourth spot in the constructors in 2020. The team was rebranded to Aston Martin last year and secured another podium when Sebastian Vettel finished second at the Azerbaijan GP in June.
"My attention is focused on preparing for the start of the season in Bahrain (on March 20)," Szafnauer said. "As one of the three car manufacturers involved in Formula One, Alpine is fully armed to achieve its ambition."
He will mainly oversee engineering and race management to build on a promising 2021 campaign, where drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso clicked and the team placed fifth in the constructors' championship.
Ocon drove superbly to win the Hungarian Grand Prix in August. He was assisted by the two-time F1 champion Alonso, whose clever defending under high pressure blocked the much quicker Lewis Hamilton for several laps.
Chief executive Laurent Rossi has been reshaping Alpine in a bid to challenge for the F1 title within five years.
Executive director Marcin Budkowski and non-executive director Alain Prost — a four-time F1 champion — both left their roles while former Ferrari and McLaren engineer Pat Fry was recently promoted to chief technical officer.
AP
F1 latest - Ferrari launch F1-75 car
Ferrari launched their new F1-75 car for the 2022 season on Thursday and both the team’s drivers for the upcoming season spoke positively about its look.
Charles Leclerc: “I love it! I will love it even more if it’s fast on track but I absolutely love the look.”
Carlos Sainz: “I think it looks aggressive, it looks radical and as Charles says, I hope it’s fast!”
On the deep red livery, it’s a perfect fit for the team, says Leclerc.
“I think it fits perfectly. It’s a bit of a darker red, a bit more aggressive, but for a car like this I think it fits.”
“The 75 year anniversary logo which fits well with the colour scheme, we’re trying to represent a bit the old days of Ferrari. This is a mix of what we had last year at the front, what we had at the back, you mix it and this is a good representation.”
What time is Mercedes 2022 F1 car launch and how can I watch it?
The Brackley-based squad have won eight consecutive constructors’ championships and will be hoping their new challenger is the class of the field once again as Formula 1 enters a new era.
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
Earlier this week Mercedes seemed to indicate that Lewis Hamilton will indeed be turning to the grid for the 2022 season after doubts were raised about his future following the controversial circumstances in which he lost the 2021 drivers’ championship to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Meanwhile, George Russell will partner the seven-time world champion following his promotion from Williams.
Mercedes has run a black livery in the past two seasons as part of the Black Lives Matter campaign, but there has been speculation that they could return to their customary silver for the new term.
Here are all the details you need about the launch of the W13:
F1 latest news
Formula One is braced for disputes over teams’ interpretations of this season’s new rules, but will now have the power to crack down swiftly on any outfit trying to use loopholes to circumvent them, the sport’s motorsport head Ross Brawn said.
The series is set for its most radical regulatory overhaul in decades, aimed at levelling the playing field and improving wheel-to-wheel racing.
In the past, Formula One teams have occasionally protested each other’s interpretations of the rules and Brawn is aware that the new regulations could spark disputes as engineers seek out loopholes in order to steal a march on their rivals.
“It wouldn’t be F1 without disputes,” the 67-year-old, who as team principal of his eponymous Brawn team had to fend off protests over the car’s double diffuser at the start of their title-winning campaign in 2009, told reporters.
“...So it would be naive to think we’re not going to have arguments.”
The governing FIA, which has been inspecting teams’ 2022 challengers for compliance with the new rules, has already found some “surprises” the body’s single seater head Nikolas Tombazis said.
But there had not been any massive “alarm bells” so far, he added.
Brawn said the altered governance system, which allows changes to be made with the support of the FIA, commercial rights holder FOM and at least eight of the 10 teams, would discourage outfits from straying too far from the regulations in their search for a loophole.
It would also give the sport the ability to outlaw anything too controversial.
“If you know that eight teams and the FIA and F1 can stop you doing something if they feel it’s wrong then you’re a bit more circumspect in doing it knowing that that could be an issue,” he said.
“So I think the governance is something which also gives another layer of protection.”
Reuters
