Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence

After the drama of yesterday as F1 upstaged Ferrari’s F1-75 car launch to confirm Michael Masi would be replaced as race director, it’s the turn of Mercedes and therefore Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will appear. The seven-time world champion is likely to confirm what we already appear to know after the Silver Arrows’ social media posts this last week: he’s back for the 2022 season.

The upcoming F1 season is fast approaching with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness. The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time.

The highly-controversial episode at the Yas Marina Circuit led to the F1 Commission meeting in London this week, designed to allow the power brokers in the sport to discuss the controversial incident involving race director Masi’s decision following Nicholas Latifi’s out and the safety car with five laps. Mercedes were especially bitter about the final-lap shootout and heads could roll to provide a satisfactory ending to this bitter saga. The results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. And now that the subsequent decisions have been confirmed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Hamilton’s future appears to be set for an official announcement after the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy.

Elsewhere there is the excitement of F1 cars being launched for the new season, with the latest set of covers set removed.

