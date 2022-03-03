F1 news LIVE: Russian Grand Prix terminated as Nikita Mazepin faces axe from Haas
Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix and confirmed there will no longer be an F1 race in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week and the sport is now cutting future ties with the country.
Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in Formula One, is expected to be cut from his Haas team and replaced by reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain, according to reports. Yesterday Mazepin was barred from competing at the British Grand Prix when Motorsport UK announced that no Russian or Belarusian athletes would be approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, and that no flags or anthems of those countries would be permitted at British events.
Meanwhile, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen has signed a new six-year contract to extend his stay at Red Bull until 2028. The Dutchman is understood to have been rewarded for his toppling of Lewis Hamilton with a pay packet to match, worth around £40m per year. Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
F1 news: When is Bahrain testing? All you need to know ahead of 2022 F1 season
F1 pre-season testing is under way ahead of the 2022 season, with two sessions of three days taking place across Spain and Bahrain in February and March.
There was no TV coverage or fan attendance at the opening testing weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, where Lewis Hamilton went quickest overall in his first appearance since that controversial finale in Abu Dhabi last year.
But the second pre-season testing session in Bahrain ahead of the opening weekend of the season will have TV coverage and fans in attendance.
Formula One is gearing up for the new season which begins on the weekend of March 18-20 in Bahrain
F1 news: “We have not seen the best of him yet.” says Verstappen’s manager
Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen says the 24-year-old world champion will continue to improve after signing a bumper contract keeping him at Red Bull Racing until 2028.
The 2021 season ended in unforgettable fashion for Verstappen, who overtook rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the final race to end an epic title fight on top.
This year Verstappen is looking to become only the 11th man in history to win back-to-back championships and his manager believes that goal is certainly achievable.
Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Vermeulen said: “Red Bull’s plans for the future look very good. When I see the fighting spirit within the team, it suits us perfectly,” said Vermeulen.
“Formula 1 is entering a new period, it is not crazy to think about the long term. Red Bull’s vision goes further than the first races of the coming season. We know exactly what is coming and who is in. The team occupy the top positions. The situation feels extremely happy.
“We must also not forget that Red Bull has offered Max an F1 contract at the age of 16 and has prepared him well,” his manager continued. Of course, there have been discussions, but how it went, in the end, couldn’t have been better.
“I think the curve is not over. Max is still in a moment of growth. We have not seen the best of him yet.”
F1 news: Mazepin threatened to pull Uralkali funding from Haas in 2021
Uralkali chairman Dmitry Mazepin threatened to terminate the company’s sponsorship of the Haas F1 outfit in 2021 if the team didn’t switch chassis between his son Nikita and Mick Schumacher.
Early last season, Nikita Mazepin claimed that he was underperforming due to racing in a heavier car than his teammate and Haas team boss Guenther Steiner later confirmed that there was a slight weight difference between Mazepin and Schumacher’s year-old VF-21 cars.
In a new scene from Netlfix’s upcoming season of ‘Drive to Survive’ - a behind the scenes docuseries of the sport - Dmitry Mazepin can be seen venting his frustration to his son’s advisor Jesper Carlsen at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona,
“If it doesn’t change, I will send an official letter that we stop financing and stop racing,” he warned.
“It will be a huge problem with the money and they will decide what to do because we will not keep this ‘let’s do, let’s do, let’s try, let’s try.’
“We already tried [for] three races and if we remove the Uralkali, we stop racing. Switch the cars. Everybody knows that someone has an advantage.”
Drive to Survive season four releases on 11 March on Netflix.
F1 news: Lando Norris plays down McLaren form
Lando Norris is cautious about McLaren’s form after a promising round of testing in Barcelona.
“I don’t think we’re in an amazing place. I think we’re in a good place,” he said.
“We had a car which as soon as you put on the track, worked well. Of course, there’s always new things and some unexpected issues here and there. But it’s been a good start.”
“But if there’s any team on the grid right now that you’ll expect to be at the front when it matters, it’s got to be Mercedes and probably Red Bull.”
F1 news: Mazepin problem is Russian funding says Marko
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko sees no issue with Russian Nikita Mazepin remaining in the sport, but would like to see all Russian funding cut off from Formula 1.
Mazepin has already been barred from the British Grand Prix and could be dropped from team Haas due to holding a Russian licence and his ties with Russian chemical manufacturing company Uralchem, who are one of Haas’ major sponsors.
“If Mazepin can stay in the team without the financial support of Uralkali, then in my opinion there is no need to exclude him because of his citizenship,” Marko said
“[Daniil] Medvedev has not been expelled from international tennis either. The problem is Russian funding.”
Due to the prohibition and isolation of many parts of the Russian financial sector, the Austrian predicts that it will be difficult for Russian sponsors to provide funding anyway.
“With all the measures to restrict payment transactions [due to the war with Ukraine], further financing will not be possible at all, I think that takes care of it on its own.”
F1 news: Red Bull delighted to tie down ‘best driver on the grid’ Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen has been hailed as the best driver in Formula One following the announcement of his extraordinary £200milllion deal with Red Bull.
The five-year contract extension, which could earn Verstappen as much as £40million-a-season, is arguably the most lucrative in F1 history, and will see the world champion remain at Red Bull until the end of 2028.
Verstappen’s current contract, worth around £20m-a-year, was due to expire at the end of next season. But the Dutchman, 24, has been rewarded for beating seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the title.
F1 news: Vettel stuggling for motivation amid Russia’s war on Ukraine
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel was one of the earliest voices to say he would boycott the Russian Grand Prix, after Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine.
Since then Formula 1 has taken a firm stance against Russia, firstly cancelling the planned Sochi Grand Prix this season before terminating their contract altogether.
Speaking during the first pre-season test in Barcelona last week, Vettel hopes peace can be achieved between Russia and Ukraine soon.
“I think it’s horrible to see what is happening,” he said. “I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons,” he added, before describing Russia’s leaders as “strange and mad.
Vettel insists that there are times when one cannot sit still and say nothing, and said he could not stay silent on Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news, to motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important,
“Innocent people are already having to die. You can’t imagine the situation. I don’t think there’s a winning side to this kind of thing. [It is an] absolute shock, and I think the consequence is very clear.”
F1 news: Formula 1 cancel Russian Grand Prix contract but FIA allowing drivers to compete
There is a split between Formula 1 it’s governing body, the FIA, after the sport terminated it’s contract with the Russian Grand Prix effectively severing all ties with the country.
The FIA, meanwhile, have ruled that Russian drivers can continue to compete but miust do so under a neutral flag this season “subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality”.
Nikita Mazepin is currently the only Russian driver on the F1 grid and there has been increasing speculation over whether he will be dropped by Haas ahead of the upcoming season.
Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, is a Belarusian-Russian oligarch who was pictured with Putin as recently as January. He is the majority shareholder in chemical manufacturing company Uralchem, who are one of Haas’ major sponsors.
Haas dropped Russian-themed colours and Ulrachem sponsorship from its cars during pre-season testing in Barcelona as Russia’s invasion accelerated.
“It’s something that causes problems, but it doesn’t disturb the team on the competitive side,” said Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner.
“Financially, we are fine. This story will not have repercussions on the team and on this season’s plans. There are more ways to get funding, there is no problem on that front.”
F1 news: Mercedes’ Mike Elliott interested in Red Bull sidepods
Mercedes’ technical chief Mike Elliott has pointed to Red Bull’s RB1 as a source of interest to the Silver Arrows’ aerodynamic team.
In the latest F1 TV Tech Talk Elliott said much of his team’s attention was taken by the W13 but Red Bull’s RB18 briefly caught their eye specifically the sidepods on the car.
“To be perfectly honest, I have not spent an awful lot of time looking at the other cars,” he said. “We have just been trying to fix our own issues. The guys in the factory are doing more of that.
“The most visual different thing is the sidepod that Red Bull have come up with. [It] looks interesting – we will go away and have a think about that.”
Elliott also explained that part of the reason teams have different sidepod designs is being driven by the new technical regulations for the 2022 season. Mercedes’ sidepod profile appears far slimmer than that their rivals.
“I guess there are different concepts.” He added. “In terms of what is happening with these regulations, we completely change the way of managing the wheel wake. That was done to make it better for overtaking, that we couldn’t over-optimise and control the tyre flows, and then for that to break down behind another car.
“And different teams have taken different approaches to that: some teams have gone for these big wide bodywork, trying to control the tyre wake that way. We’ve gone for a narrower solution, and we’ve packaged the car to be able to do that.
“The reality is the cars will evolve a lot between now and race one and you will see different solutions come along. In terms of the details of what the aerodynamics are doing, it is probably all to do with controlling that front tyre wake.”
F1 news: Verstappen contract on par with Hamilton
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has signed a mammoth six year deal with Red Bull Racing that will keep him with the team until 2028.
The new agreement will take the 24-year-old close to his 30th birthday and earn him just over £40m a year, putting him on par with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton as one of the highest earners in the sport.
Verstappen claimed his first world championship title in 2021 after edging out the seven-time champion in a controversial finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.
Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes ends in 2023, which led to speculation that Verstappen could replace him with the Silver Arrows. But the prospect of Verstappen making a blockbuster move across the grid took a hit with the tension between his father Jos and Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.
Verstappen’s father was furious Wolff, previously considered a friend, did not contact his son after his 51G Silverstone crash. “There have been conversations with Toto Wolff and I also thought we had a good relationship with him, but the real Toto has shown himself lately,” he told De Limburger. “There is no relationship anymore.”
