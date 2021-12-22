F1 news LIVE: Red Bull hope for title boost over George Russell impact on Lewis Hamilton
The F1 title race might be over, but there is more intrigue and rumblings ahead of next season with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s future still not entirely clear.
The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender - or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.
During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.
Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers.
The cheapest driver to fund this season was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, whose crashes cost only €280,000 – 15 times less than Schumacher. The bosses at French team Alpine will surely be grateful to their man for that. Follow all the latest F1 news below.
F1 commentator warns one team could enjoy ‘super-dominance’ in 2022
Russian Formula 1 commentator Alexey Popov fears F1 could be set for a new era of one-team dominance.
Ahead of new regulations in 2022, after Mercedes dominated the turbo hybrid era, winning all but one trophy from 201- 2021, new aerodynamic regulations are designed to allow 20 drivers to compete more consistently.
But Popov fears that with teams switching focus at different times over the last year, there will be an exaggerated separation in the early stages of next season with a dominant force from the outset.
“I am very afraid of the first year of these new rules,” Popov told Championnat. “People expect so much, because Ross Brawn has come up with this new ‘ground effect’.
“But in my lifetime, the rules have changed many times and each time, instead of a tough fight, one person comes up with one thing in the grey area and they are a second and a half ahead. Then, the whole season becomes about everyone else painfully trying to just catch up.
“This year we got used to a multi-layered struggle: two teams for first place, two for third place, for fifth place. So what I really don’t want is for someone to handle Brawn’s ground effect much better than the others.
“Unfortunately my forecast is disappointing. I am afraid that we might see some sort of super-dominance again.”
Verstappen explains key role of engineer Lambiase
Max Verstappen has hinted that he would walk away from Formula One if key Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were to leave the team.
The world champion, who beat rival Lewis Hamilton to the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be looking to defend his title next season.
Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer ever since the Dutchman joined the team as an 18-year-old in 2016 and the pair are in direct contact during races.
Verstappen has previously spoken about how Lambiase is a calming influence during race weekend and the pair’s relationship has grown on and off the track.
And Verstappen, 24, has even revealed that he has told Lambiase that his presence is so important that he would consider quitting Formula One if he was to leave the sport.
“I have said to him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too,” Verstappen revealed to Ziggo Sport.
“Of course, we can be pretty strict with each other sometimes, but I want that too. He has to tell me when I’m being a jerk and I have to tell him. I always told him that.
“He can tell me that on the radio as well, but it’s been going really well lately. The last few years I tried to be the engineer and he tried to be the driver.”
Schumacher to be Ferrari reserve in 2022
Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at US-owned Haas.
Team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters that the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.
Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his place at Swiss-based Alfa Romeo this year but has secured a drive in Formula E, will be reserve for the 12 races that do not clash with the electric series.
“Whenever he (Giovinazzi) will be at the race track he will be our reserve driver. And as well he will be available to our customer teams, so both Haas and Alfa Romeo,” said Binotto. “For the remaining 11 races... Mick Schumacher will be reserve driver for Ferrari.”
Red Bull eye boost from George Russell impact on Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull believe they could benefit from George Russell’s impact at Mercedes over Lewis Hamilton.
Toto Wolff believes his team’s new recruit could even threaten the seven-time world champion’s status as the leading driver in his debut season, admitting: “It could also happen in the first year and would be a luxury problem we would then have to solve”.
But another impact could be Russell’s speed contributing to a weakened Hamilton title bid, though Helmut Marko concedes he needs to see Russell’s speed mid-race, as opposed to solely qualification.
“I first have to see how fast Russell really is,” Marko told Gazzetta dello Sport.
“In qualifying, he was fast last season. But in the races, he was hardly superior to Nicholas Latifi. So we have to wait and see how fast he will be in the race.
“If he can indeed match Hamilton’s speed, that could be an advantage for us.”
Williams driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed he has received death threats in the wake of Formula One’s controversial season finale.
The Canadian has been subjected to abuse after his crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a chaotic end to the title race.
The 26-year-old crashed into a wall with five laps left, bringing out the safety car, while Lewis Hamilton was leading.
It allowed Max Verstappen to pit for fresher tyres and ultimately overtake Hamilton to win the drivers’ championship after FIA race director Michal Masi’s call to allow the five lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.
Latifi wrote on his website on Tuesday: “Going back to the race weekend, as soon as the checkered flag dropped, I knew how things were likely to play out on social media.
“The fact that I felt it would be best if I deleted Instagram and Twitter on my phone for a few days says all we need to know about how cruel the online world can be.
“The ensuing hate, abuse, and threats on social media were not really a surprise to me as it’s just the stark reality of the world we live in right now.
“I’m no stranger to being talked about negatively online, I think every sports person who competes on the world stage knows they’re under extreme scrutiny and this comes with the territory sometimes.
“But as we’ve seen time and time again, across all different sports, it only takes one incident at the wrong time to have things completely blown out of proportion and bring out the worst in people who are so-called ‘fans’ of the sport.
“What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received.
“To the people who don’t understand or don’t agree with that, that’s fine with me. You can have your opinion. But to use those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only to me, but to those closest to me as well, tells me these people are not true fans of the sport.
“Thankfully, I’m comfortable enough in my own skin, and I’ve been in this world long enough that I can do a pretty good job of just letting any negativity wash over me.
“But I know I’m not alone in thinking that a negative comment always seems to stick out more - and can sometimes be enough to drown out 100 positive ones.”
David Coulthard congratulated Max Verstappen for his “f****** awesome” Formula One world championship victory at the end of an exclusive interview just hours after the 24-year-old beat title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen has hinted that he would walk away from Formula One if key Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were to leave the team.
Starting with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff comparing Lewis Hamilton missing out on the Formula One world title to Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’, but denying claims the driver was “cheated” out of a record-breaking eighth championship.
Toto Wolff compares Lewis Hamilton F1 title defeat to Maradona ‘Hand of God’
Maradona’s goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, scored with his hand, is one of the most famous examples of rule-breaking in sport
Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton after the title rivals competed in one of the most dramatic and unpredictable F1 seasons in a generation.
In an in-depth interview on the CarNext YouTube channel, Verstappen discussed the 2021 season and his journey to becoming an F1 champion.
“Lewis is an amazing driver and an amazing competitor,” Verstappen said. “They really made it hard for us and everyone loved to see the two teams running against each other.
“We had some tough times but that’s all part of the sport and its emotion. Everyone wants to win and it could have gone either way.
“I tried to keep on pushing and sometimes miracles happen. Next year we’ll come back and try all over again.”
