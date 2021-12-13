F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen’s title confirmed as Christian Horner labels Mercedes ‘desperate’
Follow latest race reaction after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a breathtaking but controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to clinch the world title ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction to Max Verstappen’s dramatic and controversial world title win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Verstappen went into the final race of the season tied on points with Lewis Hamilton, and it was the British Mercedes driver who seemed on course to win a record eighth world title as he streaked into the lead with only a few laps remaining. But the crash of back marker Nicholas Latifi changed the course of history, bringing out the safety car and allowing Verstappen not only to close the gap but to put on fresh tyres.
When the safety car exited the track it left Verstappen and Hamilton to fight out a one-lap shootout for the title, and the Red Bull driver pulled off a bold overtake early in the lap before holding on to win the race and the Formula 1 crown.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious, and his team put in protests against the result based on the controversial way the race director Michael Masi effectively forced the late drama rather than sticking to the letter of the law in safety car procedure. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner branded the appeals “desperate” after they were thrown out by the FIA.
Follow all the latest reaction from a thrilling finale to the F1 season:
F1 news: Verstappen praises Hamilton for pushing title race to the line
Max Verstappen also put rivalry aside as he paid his respects to Lewis Hamilton and the fight he put up in taking the title to the last race of the season.
Tensions between the title rivals have been running high over the closing stages of the campaign, with Verstappen admitting that his opinion of Hamilton had gone down amid the ferocity of the championship battle.
But Verstappen said: “I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but you know, I’m just very happy that I won in general because it’s been of course a very tough season fighting against Mercedes and Lewis.
“But I don’t want to sound... arrogant or whatever, to say that it’s a great satisfaction to win against him.
“I just have a lot of respect for him, and I know he’s an amazing driver in terms of what he’s achieved but I’m just very happy that we won it.”
F1 news: Hamilton shows class in congratulating Verstappen
For all the controversy and bitterness surrounding the end to the Formula One season, the class Lewis Hamilton showed in reacting to a record-breaking eighth world championship slip through his fingers at the last moment really stood out amongst yesterday’s chaos.
The seven-time world champion, who was seconds away from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's record, congratulated Max Verstappen on his maiden world championship after an extraordinary last-lap finish to the season.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious with race director Michael Masi for allowing the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake the safety car moments before the final lap began, but Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat.
“A big congratulations to Max and to his team,” Hamilton said. “We did an amazing job this year. It’s been the most difficult of seasons, we gave it everything, this last part of the season, we never gave up and that’s the most important thing.”
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen’s dramatic F1 world championship victory
Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap and held off his rival in a thrilling joust around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton wasn’t the only loser from season’s farcical finish
Formula One missed an opportunity to captivate a new audience of fans after the farcical finish to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Daniel Austin writes.
“The reality, however inadvertent though it may be, is that Michael Masi, not Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton, has ultimately delivered the defining, kingmaking moment of the season.
“Hamilton lost out on this occasion, on the most painful day of his career. But the bigger losers are the prospective Formula 1 fans who will have turned off in disbelief at what they had seen, and the sport itself which has seen one of its biggest opportunities descend into chaos and courts.”
Read here:
Lewis Hamilton wasn’t the only loser from F1 season’s farcical finish
Controversy marred the finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula 1 world championship
F1 news: Red Bull prepared to fight Mercedes in the courts
Horner added that Red Bull will continue to fight any further appeals from Mercedes against Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Mercedes immediately launched two appeals against the result, one against Verstappen for allegedly overtaking under a safety car and a second claiming a breach of rules regarding race restarts following a safety car period.
Both were dismissed after the two teams spent hours in the stewards’ office, Verstappen able to toast his title over four hours after crossing the finish line – albeit with Mercedes opting to lodge an intention to appeal the call.
“If they appeal, they appeal,” Horner said. “We’ll fight them in the appeal court and then in the legal court after that if they were to go that route.”
F1 news: Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes protest
In response to Mercedes’ challenge of the race result, Christian Horner claimed the decision to appeal against Max Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw him crowned Formula One world champion was “a little bit desperate”.
Asked if he understood the decision taken by Mercedes – who had a barrister present at the hearing – to launch their initial appeals, Red Bull team principal Horner replied: “It obviously felt a little bit desperate but we didn’t want it to finish in front of the stewards.
“We never wanted to end up in front of the stewards, there was obviously a lot of debate before the race
“As it turns out it was obviously very different after the race, we don’t go racing with barristers and so on – it was a shame it ended up there but the stewards made the right call.”
Christian Horner: Appeals after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix felt a little bit desperate
The Red Bull driver stormed past title rival Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.
F1 news: Mercedes slam ‘unacceptable’ end to title race
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called the decision to turn the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix into a one-lap shootout for the title as “unacceptable” in a heated exchange with race director Michael Masi.
Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 championship in dramatic and unbelievable style as the Red Bull driver passed title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race after benefiting from a late safety car.
Mercedes launched a protest of the race result but Verstappen was confirmed as F1 champion after race stewards dismissed the team’s case. Mercedes have since lodged a notice of intention to appeal.
“Michael, you need to reinstate the previous lap. That was unacceptable,” Wolff said on the team radio. “That is not right.”
In response, Masi hit back by arguing: “Toto, that is called motor racing.”
‘It’s unacceptable’: Mercedes blast controversial safety car decision in F1 decider
A late safety car caused chaos at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen beat Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the season
F1 news: Verstappen confirmed as champion after Mercedes protest dismissed
The drama was not done there, with Verstappen facing an agonising four-hour wait as Mercedes launched two protests to the FIA and summoned the help of their legal counsel. It wasn’t until close to 11pm local time that Verstappen’s championship was confirmed, and the relief in the Red Bull garage was evident.
Mercedes have lodged notice of intention of appeal - which gives the team 92 hours to formally submit a second protest of the race.
We were told before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Formula One wanted the title race to be settled on the track and not in the stewards’ room - but with more legal action expected to come, it’s already too late for that now.
Max Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion after Mercedes protest dismissed
Mercedes protested after a wild last lap in Abu Dhabi saw Verstappen pass Lewis Hamilton for the race win and the title
F1 news: How the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was won
Controversial, thrilling, unpredictable - the final race of the Formula One season and the closing chapter of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title race lived up to the drama of what has been one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport. In perhaps the most spectacular finish to a Formula One season ever, Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of to claim a first world championship - but in hugely controversial circumstances.
Max Verstappen wins F1 world title after dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory
Verstappen earned the first world title of his career after the Red Bull driver saw off the challenge of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the end of a compelling season
