Verstappen wants to race with Red Bull for 'rest of his life' after dramatic world title win

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction to Max Verstappen’s dramatic and controversial world title win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Verstappen went into the final race of the season tied on points with Lewis Hamilton, and it was the British Mercedes driver who seemed on course to win a record eighth world title as he streaked into the lead with only a few laps remaining. But the crash of back marker Nicholas Latifi changed the course of history, bringing out the safety car and allowing Verstappen not only to close the gap but to put on fresh tyres.

When the safety car exited the track it left Verstappen and Hamilton to fight out a one-lap shootout for the title, and the Red Bull driver pulled off a bold overtake early in the lap before holding on to win the race and the Formula 1 crown.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious, and his team put in protests against the result based on the controversial way the race director Michael Masi effectively forced the late drama rather than sticking to the letter of the law in safety car procedure. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner branded the appeals “desperate” after they were thrown out by the FIA.

