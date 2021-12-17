✕ Close Red Bull Believe Verstappen Can Get Even Better

Mercedes might have agreed to drop their appeal against Red Bull winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and thus Max Verstappen claiming the title, but that doesn’t mean Toto Wolff is letting the matter slide in the court of public opinion.

The team boss has even gone as far as to say that had they appealed the decision in a regular court rather than having to do so to the FIA, the outcome would have been an open-and-closed case. “We believe we had a very strong case and if you look at it from the legal side, if it would have been judged in a regular court, it was almost guaranteed that we would have won,” he said.

There will be no change to the historic win for Verstappen in the record books though, after Mercedes’ appeals on the day were dismissed. Wolff and Lewis Hamilton both opted out of attending the FIA season finale gala, drawing praise from some quarters for their decision.

Follow all the latest news and updates from Formula 1 below.