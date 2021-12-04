Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Latest F1 updates as Hamilton faces possible penalty from stewards
Follow all the latest F1 news and updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle for grid position ahead of Sunday’s race
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will look to take an important step towards the F1 title when the championship rivals battle for pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today ahead of Sunday’s race. Mercedes set the early pace in Friday’s practice sessions in Jeddah, with Hamilton topping FP1 and teammate Valtteri Bottas leading the way in FP2 on a wickedly quick track at the Corniche Circuit, but Verstappen was not far behind in the Red Bull. Indeed, the Dutchman then went fastest on the softs in FP3 on Saturday afternoon, beating Hamilton by two-tenths.
Hamilton converted from pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix to cut Verstappen’s championship lead to eight points last time out, and a similar starting position for the penultimate race of the season could be vital in what is a brand-new street circuit where overtaking may be difficult. The seven-time champion was happy with Mercedes’ pace but did raise some concerns over his car’s one-lap showings, revealing that more work was needed ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.
“We’re not rapid on the single lap, I would say, compared to the others, but our long-run pace seemed like it was not too bad... Who knows what’s going on?” Hamilton said, while adding that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was “unbelievably quick” during Friday’s practice sessions. “It really is incredibly fast,” he said. “But if you can get the rhythm, it’s beautiful to drive.” Follow all the build-up and results from qualifying LIVE below:
Saudi Arabian GP
We’re still awaiting news of the stewards’ verdict following their investigations into Hamilton’s driving during FP3.
Qualifying is set to get underway in around 20 minutes in Jeddah.
It could well be that we don’t find out the outcome of their investigations until after qualifying, with any potential grid penalties coming into affect afterwards for Sunday’s race.
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes have changed Valtteri Bottas’ engine ahead of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to a fuel leak in his power unit.
Mercedes will replace the engine from their pool of units so he does not face an engine penalty.
Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton has returned to the Mercedes garage after he was summoned to the stewards.
He was there for 15 minutes.
Hamilton summoned to stewards at Saudi Arabian GP
These are the incidents in question in which Hamilton appeared to get in the way of both Gasly and Mazepin in FP3.
The FIA have said they are investigating the Mazepin incident, in which Hamilton was fortunate he didn’t get wiped out by the Haas.
Hamilton was on a cool-down lap while both Gasly and Mazepin were on hot laps.
Hamilton summoned to stewards at Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton is due to see the stewards at 4pm GMT where he will explain his version of events and find out his punishment.
The Mercedes driver allegedly failed to respect double yellow flags at 22 minutes into Free Practice 3 and was later caught up in incidents with Nikita Mazepin and Pierre Gasly in the session.
The FIA have also opened a separate investigation into the incident with Mazepin.
FIA race director Michael Masi said he would speak to Mercedes about the potential infringements, adding that it “wasn’t great at all” from Hamilton.
If found guilty of a yellow flag infringement and a grid penalty is confirmed, it would be a major blow to Mercedes and to Hamilton’s hopes of winning his eighth world title at a crucial juncture in the season.
Lewis Hamilton facing possible grid penalty at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards in Jeddah for failing to respect double waved yellow flags during final practice – something which caused Max Verstappen a five-place penalty in Qatar
BREAKING: Hamilton summoned to stewards at Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton faces a possible grid penalty after he was summoned to the stewards for apparently failing to respect double waved yellow flags during final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
His title rival, Max Verstappen, who leads the standings by eight points with two races remaining, was hit with a five-place grid penalty for a similar infringement at the last race in Qatar.
If confirmed, it would be a major blow to Mercedes and Hamilton’s hopes of winning his eighth world title.
Lewis Hamilton facing possible grid penalty at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards in Jeddah for failing to respect double waved yellow flags during final practice – something which caused Max Verstappen a five-place penalty in Qatar
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen beat title rival Lewis Hamilton in the final practice session for Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the reigning champion survived a near miss.
The Dutchman set a time of one minute 28.100 seconds, 0.214 secs faster than Hamilton in second place as the Brit aims for three successive wins with the title picture taking shape.
Hamilton was spiky on the team radio when Verstappen’s fastest time was relayed to him and his Mercedes was almost wiped out by the Haas of Nikita Mazepin, who was on a hot lap with Hamilton returning to the pits.
Full FP3 report, here:
Max Verstappen picks up pace in final practice for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The Dutchman set a time of one minute 28.100 seconds, 0.214 secs faster than title rival Lewis Hamilton in second place.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc has apologised to Ferrari following his crash in FP2 on Friday. The Monegasque had a high-speed crash at Turn 23, forcing Ferrari into major repairs to get the car ready for qualifying today.
“Yes, a day that unfortunately didn’t end up the way that I wanted, but overall we went through everything we wanted to test,” Leclerc said. “I think the potential is here and if we put everything together for tomorrow, we should have a good day.
“But obviously, I’m sorry for the team that will have to do a big, big work ahead of tomorrow for the car to be ready, and hopefully I will do a good enough job to thank them in the best way possible with a good result tomorrow.”
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen went fastest on the softs in the third and final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton by two-tenths at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Hamilton set the early pace on the hards but couldn’t improve upon his time after changing tyres later in the session. It was a good showing overall from Red Bull, with Sergio Perez finishing third overall.
1) Verstappen - 1:28.100
2) Hamilton +0.214
3) Perez +0.529
4) Tsunoda +0.541
5) Gasly +0.615
6) Bottas +0.919
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will look to take an important step towards the F1 title when the championship rivals battle for pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today ahead of Sunday’s race. Mercedes set the early pace in Friday’s practice sessions in Jeddah, with Hamilton topping FP1 and teammate Valtteri Bottas leading the way in FP2 on a wickedly quick track at the Corniche Circuit, but Verstappen was not far behind in the Red Bull.
Hamilton converted from pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix to cut Verstappen’s championship lead to eight points last time out, and a similar starting position for of the penultimate race of the season could be vital in what is a brand-new street circuit where overtaking may be difficult. The seven-time champion was happy with Mercedes’ pace but did raise some concerns over his car’s one-lap showings, revealing that more work was needed ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.
“We’re not rapid on the single lap, I would say, compared to the others, but our long-run pace seemed like it was not too bad... Who knows what’s going on?” Hamilton said, while adding that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was “unbelievably quick” during Friday’s practice sessions. “It really is incredibly fast,” he said. “But if you can get the rhythm, it’s beautiful to drive.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies