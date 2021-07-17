✕ Close ''We got this done so early!'' - Hamilton and Wolffe delighted with new contract

Follow live coverage of the first-ever F1 Sprint ahead of the British Grand Prix today.

F1 is ushering in the biggest change to its weekend format in the modern era with Saturday's Sprint - one third distance of a traditional race - to determine the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Qualifying took place at 6pm on Friday and saw Lewis Hamilton's triumph greeted with a huge roar by the 86,000-strong crowd at Silverstone as he edged out championship rival Max Verstappen by 0.075 seconds. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified third in the other Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has not won for two months and has seen Verstappen waltz to four wins from five to establish a 32-point cushion in the title race. But he heads into the remainder of the weekend, starting with Saturday's 17-lap dash, in a strong position. Follow all the latest action today: