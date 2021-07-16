The British Grand Prix at Silverstone returns on Sunday - but one of the oldest races on the F1 circuit will look very different this weekend due to the introduction of a new sprint qualifying format.

Instead of the usual “knock-out” qualifying session on Saturday, a mini race of 17 laps will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main event.

It is the first of three weekends set to use the format this season which, if successful, could become a more regular component of the F1 weekend from 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new format

What is F1 sprint qualifying and how does it work?

F1 Sprint is essentially a mini race over 100km, which at Silverstone works out to be 17 laps.

The race is expected to last around 30 minutes and is designed to be a short and sharp race for the line, without planned tyre changes or pit-stop strategies.

The 20 drivers will qualify for the sprint via the usual “knock-out” method, which has been moved back to Friday evening, with the finishing order of Saturday’s sprint determining the starting grid for Sunday’s main race.

There are also points up for grabs: three for first, two for second and one for third, which will of course count towards both the drivers and constructors standings.

When does it take place?

The F1 Sprint will start at 4:30pm BST on Saturday, while qualifying for the sprint will take place at 6pm on Friday evening.

That session will operate as usual, with the exception that the driver with the fastest time in Q3 will not win pole-position for Sunday’s race.

The winner of Saturday’s sprint will be the official pole-position holder.

What happens to Sunday’s race?

The British Grand Prix will run as usual with no changes to Sunday’s race. It will still take place over 52 laps, with a full 25 points for the winner of the race and so on.

Sunday’s race takes place at 3pm BST.

When will we see F1 Sprint again?

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September is set to stage the second F1 Sprint of the season, with the location of the third weekend yet to be determined.

After the season, F1 bosses will evaluate whether the format has worked and if successful, it could become a regular feature from 2022.