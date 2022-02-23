F1 testing LIVE: Latest updates and lap times in Barcelona as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return
The 2022 Formula 1 season is approaching with pre-season testing underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Formula 1 testing is here as the start of the 2022 season draws ever nearer. The first of three fascinating days begin at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has subsided with the FIA confirming a number of changes to placate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton after the gutting circumstances in which Max Vertappen edged out the seven-time world champion to the drivers’ championship.
So Hamilton is officially back and he will link up with George Russell at Mercedes, with the new line-up appears at the launch of the new W13 car. The controversial role of Michael Masi has been addressed, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas replacing him as race director.
Today makrs the first of two testing sessions, with Barcelona the first and then a second period in Bahrain before the first Grand Prix of the 2022 season as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Reflecting on his decision to return, Hamilton said: “I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it. It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Leclerc goes fastest for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc is into an early groove in his Ferrari.
Russell on track for Mercedes
George Russell is behind the wheel of a Mercedes as a full-time driver for the team for the first time.
The Englishman joined from Williams in the offseason to replace Alfa Romeo-bound Valtteri Bottas alongside Lewis Hamilton.
He’s first out for the constructors’ champs with Hamilton on track later on this afternoon.
McLaren boss predicts ‘successful decade’ for F1 business
“Formula 1 is in a very strong place commercially,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.
“[We have] more grands prix than ever with continued demand on TV, digital, and with Netflix, the overall exposure for the sport is very strong.
“[There are] a lot of corporate partners coming in. We’ve been having a lot of success for some time. We’re at over 45 partners now between our car and licensing and over a dozen joined us last year, some of the world’s biggest companies.
“[It’s] great to see others in the sport raking in first-class global organisations. I think we’re in a very healthy state, and with the on-track competition being what it is and the financial budget cap in place, the racing should get closer.
“I think we’re in store for a real successful decade in Formula 1.”
Lando Norris discusses new rule regulations and driver suitability to McLaren’s new MCL35M
Lando Norris is conscious of the difficulties that lie ahead as F1 brings in a new era with drastic new rule regulations.
But the McLaren driver is confident he can make the right adjustments to thrive alongside Daniel Ricciardo in the new MCL36 challenger.
“I think there’s that for everyone: that they might suit people’s driving styles more than others, and it could potentially be a hard one for me,” Norris said. “But that is life, right? You have to deal with it.
“Before F1 I had to deal with it in every category I did, and I spent one year in every season and each year I had to adapt something new and try to make the most of that.
“It has been proven by champions and race winners that an F1 car is not an easy thing to get your head around and get in the zone, which I felt I did more last year and that is what Daniel struggled with.
“I hope it suits my driving style and everything’s groovy but definitely there will be things I have to adapt to.
“Now that this [car] is very different it is going to be different for me and different for Daniel.”
Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car
Lando Norris is experimenting with his driving style to adjust to the new 2022 F1 car amid drastic new rule regulations.
“Of course, that’s in the back of my head,” he said. “On the simulator I’ve been spending a lot of time not just driving the car but being prepared to drive it in different ways and being ready to drive in different driving styles because of this.
“I would say our car has been quite specific in the last few years in how to drive it and how to get performance out of it. That showed through Daniel [Ricciardo] coming to drive the car. I think it is the case that some cars are easier to adapt to than others.”
Fernando Alonso maintains there was ‘nothing wrong’ with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.
Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title.
Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.
Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem but has a “different opinion” about how the Abu Dhabi race unfolded.
Alonso maintains there was ‘nothing wrong’ with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The controversy at the race has led to a firing and public uproar
Toto Wolff says Mercedes have ‘never had’ a number one driver ahead of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell era
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists they have never had a number one driver as they prepare to begin a new era with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Russell is Hamilton’s newest team-mate after Valtteri Bottas left at the end of last season, with the 24-year-old arriving following three seasons at Williams.
Bottas, who was regularly outperformed by Hamilton while at the team, has said he believes the seven-time world champion will remain Mercedes’ main focus.
But Wolff says there is no “one two” at Mercedes, although he did admit there is a new dynamic within the reigning constructors champions.
Toto Wolff says Mercedes don’t have a No 1 ahead of Lewis Hamilton-George Russell era
Russell joined Mercedes ahead of the 2022 season from Williams
Nicholas Latifi calls on Formula 1 to help with social media abuse
Nicholas Latifi says Formula One could do more to help drivers deal with social media abuse.
Latifi received death threats after his late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December triggered a chain of events which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the season to claim the world title.
The driver revealed he hired security on a recent trip to London as he felt he and his family were in danger following the threats. He is now trying to encourage those in the sport and officials to open up on the topic.
Nicholas Latifi calls on Formula 1 to help with social media abuse
Latifi wants social media abuse spoken about more openly in Formula 1
F1 testing: Why is it being split over two tracks this year?
Barcelona has been chosen by F1 due to the ambient temperatures and weather conditions in February.
Teams will be able to experience a variety of high, medium and low speed corners too.
The location is also convenient for all F1 teams with the Barcelona airport an excellent hub to fly into from across Europe.
The long haul journey to Bahrain will complicate bringing in extra parts or make last-minute developments.
Bahrain does indeed host testing in the second pre-season test with its weather and track characteristics becoming useful ahead of the opening Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit a week later, allowing teams to logistically prepare better with a slower build-up to week one race week.
F1 testing: ‘Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda are pretty much sorted’
“Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda are pretty much sorted”, that is the view of Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz ahead of day one of the unofficial testing in Barcelona.
“I think there are enough people who have changed their power-unit architecture that they might come into a bit of trouble,” Kravitz remarked.
“But the top two or three – Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda in the back of the Red Bull – are pretty much sorted from last year.
“There will be some controversies with who has interpreted the rules in a way that wasn’t intended by the FIA.
“There might be some controversies over flexing floors and different ideas, but I think the engines will be okay. I think the teams are on top of their reliability these days.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies