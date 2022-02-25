F1 testing LIVE: Latest updates and lap times as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return on day three
Follow all the action from the final day of testing in Barcelona before F1 heads to Bahrain
Follow all the action from the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona as Formula 1 continues to build towards the start of the 2022 season.
It was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who led on day two with a time of 1:19:689 in the post-lunch session, bettering his teammate Carlos Sainz who had set pace in the morning. There were encouraging signs again for McLaren too, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing in third after Lando Norris led the standings on Wednesday. There were few positives to reap for Lewis Hamilton, who finished bottom, although George Russell fared better in the Mercedes and ended the day in fourth. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s preparations were hampered by a gearbox issue, causing the morning session to be red-flagged.
Meanwhile, away from the track, F1 said it was “closely watching” the crisis in Ukraine, with widespread calls for the Russian GP to be axed from the schedule. Sebastian Vettel was clear that he would boycott the race if it does go ahead, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it.”
Follow all the latest news, lap times and results from Barcelona below.
F1 testing: Vettel to protest Russia race
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has said he will not attend the Sochi Grand Prix as Russia has invaded Ukraine.
Formula 1 have said they are assessing the situation but haven’t yet called off the race which is due to go ahead in September.
Vettel said: “It’s horrible to see what is happening,” he said. “My own opinion is I should not go. I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country.
“I’m sorry for the people you know, innocent people that are losing their lives that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership. Personally, I’m just so shocked and sad to see what’s what’s going on. So, we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.”
F1 testing: Cars already recording times
Ten cars have been out on the track already in this morning session and it’s no surprise that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is the fastest.
While ten cars have been out, only three have recorded times with Leclerc a second faster than Mercedes’ George Russell. It’s so interesting to see how these new car regulations are impacting teams, especially Ferrari who have struggled in the past few seasons.
Here are a list of results so far:
Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m23.589s, C3, 5 laps, Russell (Mercedes) 1m24.592s, 7 laps, Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1m38.375s, 5 laps, Verstappen (Red Bull) no time, 2 laps, Vettel (Aston Martin) no time, 4 laps, Zhou (Alfa Romeo) no time, 2 laps, Alonso (Alpine) no time, 1 lap, Albon (Williams) no time, 2 laps, Mazepin (Haas) no time, 1 lap, Norris (McLaren) no time
F1 testing, day 3
Williams CEO Jost Capito urges F1 to choose path wisely
“It’s a very sad situation and our thoughts are with the people who are involved,” Capito said. “We think about the performance of our cars where other people are scared to lose their lives. We have to have this in mind and we’re all aligned on this ... (F1) will take a proper and a right decision for all of us.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia shattered peace on the European continent and called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders.
Stoltenberg said that “this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion.” And he charged that “Russia is using force to try to rewrite history.”
The Associated Press learned earlier Thursday that UEFA will no longer stage this season’s Champions League final in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held Friday when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
Meanwhile, German soccer team Schalke is removing the logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom from its jerseys. The team said it will be replaced by lettering reading “Schalke 04” following what it called “recent developments.”
Other drivers respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine
World champion Max Verstappen agreed with Vettel but stopped short of saying he’d pull out. “I think when a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” Verstappen said. “But it’s not only what I think, it’s the whole paddock (that is) going to decide what we are going to do next.”
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso said: “We can make our own decisions for sure but eventually I think Formula One will do the best (thing).”
F1 said in a statement that it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be canceled. F1 team principals planned to meet Thursday night to discuss the situation.
“My wish is that somehow everything will stop very soon. We will have a meeting between us tonight, try to understand and how to cope and how to manage with it,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said. “A deep discussion (to) understand all the implications and the right choice for the future.”
Vettel says he will boycott Russian Grand Prix
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border. “I woke up to this morning’s news shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening. Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia (on Sept. 25),” Vettel said Thursday at preseason testing in Barcelona. “My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” he said. “I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.” The 34-year-old German is head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association but says they have not yet discussed the matter. “I’m sure it’s something we’ll talk about,” the Aston Martin driver said. “But personally I’m shocked and sad to see what’s going on, so we will see going forward but I think my decision is already made.”
Best photos from F1 pre-season testing
All the new cars in all their early-season glory. Several caught the eye in Barcelona today.
More from Verstappen on Masi
It was suggested that Hamilton’s Mercedes team dropped its appeal against the outcome of the deeply contentious season finale on the proviso Masi was removed. Team principal Toto Wolff denied the claim at Mercedes’ recent launch. But Hamilton added further fuel to the fire here in Barcelona when he suggested the sport’s stewards are biased.
Masi, who took over from Charlie Whiting following the Englishman’s sudden death on the eve of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, has been offered a lesser role by the FIA.
An animated Verstappen continued: “I feel really sorry and very sad for Michael because he was a capable and good race director. I sent him a text as well because it was not the right decision. It is very hard to take over from someone like Charlie.
“He had so much experience and Charlie had help around him. Maybe Michael just needed a little bit more? Everyone needs experience. I wish him all the best for whatever comes next. I hope it is better than being an F1 race director.”
Ferrari not getting carried away by strong early form
Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto says they are “outsiders” this year, claiming he won’t pay too much attention to form in pre-season.
Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari racked up the most laps on the first day - 153 - but Binotto isn’t concerned by that and is more focused on the team picking up data to help them throughout the next few weeks and the start of the season proper.
“I think it’s very early days,. It’s always great to have good consistency when running because it’s time to learn these new cars,” he said in a press conference.
“When you’re doing a lot of laps, you are certainly collecting data. So far I’m pleased by the fact that yesterday we did many laps, and this morning too, which is important. Regarding the pace, it’s very early to judge. What I can see is that we are all very close, which was one of the objectives of the new regulations.”
Verstappen defends Masi after sacking
Max Verstappen has accused Formula One’s rulers of throwing Michael Masi under the bus after he was sacked as the sport’s race director.
Verstappen, who benefitted from Masi’s incorrect handling of a late safety car period in Abu Dhabi to beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world championship, also called the Australian’s dismissal “unacceptable” and “incredible”.
Under mounting pressure, Masi was formally removed from his post by the FIA last week. He will be replaced by two new race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. They will be supported by the 73-year-old Herbie Blash in a restructure of how the sport is refereed.
The sport will no longer televise the in-race conversations between the teams and the FIA. Both Mercedes and Red Bull lobbied Masi in the closing moments of the Abu Dhabi race.
Verstappen, speaking at length for the first time since Masi was fired, said: “For me, it is really unfair what happened to Michael because he has been thrown under the bus.
“Can you imagine a referee in whatever sport has a coach screaming in his ear all the time, yelling ‘yellow card, red card, no foul’? It is impossible to make a decision.
“The fact that F1 already allowed that whilst he was making decisions is wrong. It needed Michael making the decisions on his own. And for those who did sack him to allow that in the first place is unacceptable. I found it really incredible.”
