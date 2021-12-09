The F1 season finale is here with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ready to fight it out one last time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nothing can split the Briton and Belgian-Dutch drivers following the Mercedes star’s absorbing win in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton is looking to move clear of Michael Schumacher to take a record-breaking eighth world title.

While Verstappen hopes to land a maiden world crown, having lead for most of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

When is the race and what time does it start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend runs from practice on Friday, 10 December to the race on Sunday, 12 December.

The first practice on Friday begins at 9.30am, the second practice is at 1pm, while the final practice is at 10am on Saturday. Qualifying then follows at 1pm.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix itself begins at 1pm on Sunday.

What TV channel can I watch the race on and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, who belatedly struck a deal for the season finale, will have live coverage for Sunday’s race.

Their qualifying coverage starts at 12pm GMT on Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4 qualifying highlights at 6:55pm.

Sky Sports’ race coverage starts at 11.30am on Sunday, while Channel 4 begin their coverage at 12pm, with highlights running at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can stream the entire week’s coverage on the above channels through the Sky Go app.

You can also catch live updates, results, race analysis and reaction on Indy Sport’s live blog.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: 369.5

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 369.5

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes: 218

4. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull: 190

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 158

6. Lando Norris, McLaren: 154

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 149.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 115

9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Honda: 100

10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 77

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes: 587.5

2. Red Bull: 559.5

3. Ferrari: 307.5

4. McLaren: 269

5. Alpine: 149

6. AlphaTauri Honda: 120

7. Aston Martin: 77

8. Williams : 23

9. Alfa Romeo: 13

10. Haas: 0

Odds

Lewis Hamilton: 1/2

Max Verstappen: 2/1

Valtteri Bottas - 16/1

Sergio Perez - 25/1

Prediction

Hamilton has the momentum and Verstappen appears to be feeling the pressure. The Briton appears to have more ways of winning races and greater composure. So we’ll roll with the Mercedes edging out the Red Bull as Hamilton locks up a historic eighth world title.

1) Hamilton

2) Verstappen

3) Bottas