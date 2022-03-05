F1 news LIVE: Russian Mazepin dropped by Haas and Verstappen contract fallout

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to be sacked by his team, Haas (Getty Images)

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been removed from Haas’s racing line-up for the upcoming Formula 1 season, the team has confirmed. Mazepin’s position had become increasingly uncertain during Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, even after the FIA ruled that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting earlier this week.

Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and one of Haas’ major sponsors, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January. Haas removed Uralkali branding from its car during pre-season testing in Barcelona as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerated and the team have now confirmed that they have terminated their contract Mazepin and the company.

A statement released by Haas read: “Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin. As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.”

In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.

