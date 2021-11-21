Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: F1 latest as Max Verstappen awaits possible grid penalty from stewards
Follow all the action from the Qatar Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen as the Formula One season approaches a thrilling climax.
In search of a record-breaking eighth world championship, Hamilton trails Verstappen by 14 points in the drivers’ standings with just three races remaining of the season. However, after his stunning victory in Brazil, where Hamilton came from tenth on the grid to take victory, the momentum is firmly with the Mercedes driver. He followed up that performance with a dominant display in qualifying on Saturday, finishing four-tenths quicker than his title rival to take pole.
Overtaking is expected to be tricky on the Losail circuit, with teams likely to take a one-stop strategy, meaning there will be more pressure than ever on the approach into turn one. Verstappen escaped punishment after appearing to run Hamilton off the track in Brazil and the Briton admitted there was still a lack of clarity over the incident. “It’s not clear, every driver except for Max was asking for clarity,” he said. “It’s still not clear what the limits of the track are, it’s clearly not the white line any more when overtaking, so we just go for it. We just ask for consistency so, if it’s the same as the last race, then it should be the same for all of us.” Follow all the latest updates below:
Hamilton suffered stomach issues during qualifying
Lewis Hamilton was faster than Max Verstappen by almost half a second at Losail yesterday afternoon, and managed to build the gap despite suffering from stomach cramps throughout the session.
“On Friday and Saturday I wasn’t feeling well,” Hamilton revealed to Sky Sports F1. “I really struggled throughout practice. I was here until midnight working with the engineers. Found a lot of areas I can improve, made some changes for P3 and carried it through to qualifying.
“That last lap was beautiful, really sweet, this track is amazing to drive, it felt good. Stomach ache, from Wednesday, but felt fantastic today and slept really well. It’s such a fast circuit, it’s not the easiest to follow, but it’s not massively degrading on the tyres.”
Gasly and Alonso impressing again
Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso enjoyed strong performances in qualifying yesterday which give thme great starting positions on this afternoon’s grid at Losail.
The Alpha Tauri has looked quick all day long and Gasly put it on the second row alongside Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes, while Alonso took the Alpine up to fifth with an excellent lap at the end of the session.
The pair started alongside one another last at Turkey in October and made contact into the first corner, with the Spaniard spinning to the back of the pack and the Frenchman receiving a five-second time penalty from the stewards.
Both drivers have received plaudits throughout the season, with Gasly stepping up to a level which suggests he could win races in a faster car, while Alonso is delivering the kind of consistently impressive drives that plenty doubted he capable of after a two-year sabbatical from the sport.
F1 drivers unsure of fair racing rules after Verstappen escapes Brazil punishment
Drivers from up and down the Formula 1 grid have been telling reporters in Qatar that they no longer understand where the line between fair and unfair racing is drawn after Max Verstappen escaped punishment for driving Lewis Hamilton off the road at Interlagos last weekend.
A drivers’ meeting took place at Qatar on Friday with FIA Race Director Michael Masi, after which Verstappen declared that the boundaries were “pretty clear” But Hamilton, and pretty much every other driver who gave their thoughts publicly, vehemently disagreed.
“No. It is not clear,” Hamilton said. “Every driver was asking for clarity but it wasn’t very clear. It is still not clear what the limits of the track are. It is clearly not the white line any more when overtaking so we just go for it. We just ask for consistency so if it is the same for the last race for us in those scenarios then it is fine.”
Meanwhile, Williams man and leader of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association George Russell said: “I do appreciate you need to judge every single case [individually] but for me [Verstappen forcing Hamilton wide at Brazil] was not even close to the line of what went on, it was well beyond the line. And if that had been the last lap of the race, in my opinion it would have been a slam-dunk penalty for Max.”
Carlos Sainz of Ferrari concurred, adding: “I agree with George. It looks like over the winter there will be some big conversations about how we go racing as a sport. If the car on the inside should leave space on the outside in any case or not.”
Hamilton will continue with LGBTQIA+ helmet
Lewis Hamilton will continue running his rainbow helmet design in support of LGBTQIA+ rights at future Formula 1 races, after he debuted it in Friday practice at Qatar this week.
F11 has been questioned for organising new events in the Gulf nation and its neighbour Saudi Arabia, with human rights organisations including Amnesty International among those criticising the decision.
Explaining the reasoning behind his new lid, Hamilton told Autosport: “On the back it says, ‘we stand together’ and ‘love is love’, and it’s important for me to represent that community here as I know there are several situations which aren’t perfect and need to be highlighted. But I hope that someone reaches out and I would love to know what is happening here and what they’re doing to help support that community more – the LGBTQ+ community. I wait to hear.”
Verstappen sweats on stewards' decision
Three drivers were called to face the stewards in Qatar this morning after allegedly failing to respect yellow flags during the final portion of yesterday’s qualifying session.
Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly took much kerb on his final flying lap, breaking his front wing and causing to rip away from the chassis, leading to a puncture of the front right tyre. Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen are all accused of failing to slow down under yellow flag conditions in the aftermath,
Sainz and Bottas’ infractions occurred during the single yellow flag period, while Verstappen’s misdemeanour is potentially more serious having come under double yellow conditions.
If found guilty, Verstappen would face a grid penalty, potentially giving pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton a huge championship advantage.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix
