Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

IN FOCUS

Inside the magical Mumbai park where cricketing heroes and dreams are made

Cricket as a religion may be a tired trope, but it’s a way of life in Mumbai, says Cameron Ponsonby. Here, he tells the fascinating story of the place where rich meets poor and current superstar cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal lived in a tent as a child before he was discovered...

Wednesday 06 March 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Off the bat: locals gather to play games at the Azad Maidan sport ground </p>

Off the bat: locals gather to play games at the Azad Maidan sport ground

(Getty)

Rishabh, a lad in his early twenties, has his pads on and is next up to bat. We’re in the heart of Mumbai at Cross Maidan, one of the few public cricket grounds – and green spaces too – that exist in this intensely busy city.

Today, a pretty average work match is taking place at one end, while in the middle of the ground, a glut of four matches on top of each other are underway, all of which are “open age-group” matches and being played at a high standard. 

A young lad with a perfect action draws a false shot from the high-elbowed batter, who takes a diving catch as he flings himself forward, shredding his elbows in the process.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in