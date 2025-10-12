Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winless New York Jets lose again as Denver Broncos edge to victory in London

The Jets slumped to their sixth defeat of the season as the Broncos battled to their fourth victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 October 2025 18:06 BST
The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets in Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets in Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The New York Jets’ wait for their first NFL win of the season continued after being beaten 13-11 by the Denver Broncos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jets kicker Nick Folk scored two field goals either side of Wil Lutz’s effort, before Broncos quarterback Bo Nix connected with Nate Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

Folk then extended the Jets’ lead with a field goal but New York were frustrated by an impressive display from the Broncos’ defence, who eventually finished with nine sacks on quarterback Justin Fields.

Another Lutz field goal sent the Broncos back in front in the fourth quarter for Denver to seal their fourth win, while the Jets slump to their sixth defeat this season.

