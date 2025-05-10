Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Newcastle to win & both teams to score - 12/5 William Hill

Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer each to score or assist - 19/10 Bet365

Newcastle United host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend in a game that could be pivotal in the race for the final Champions League spots (12pm, TNT Sports 1).

Only goals scored separates these two sides at kick-off, with Newcastle starting the weekend in fourth and Chelsea a place below in fifth (and both on 63 points).

Betting sites make the Blues and Magpies odds-on for a top five finish and qualification for the Champions League, but there’s very little room for error.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are lurking behind both – on 61 points and 60 points, respectively, ahead of the weekend – and three points on Sunday could be key for these sides in their hunt for Champions League football.

A win for either club would put real daylight between the two with just two matches left of the season, and with Chelsea still to play Manchester United before a final-day clash against Nottingham Forest, a loss would make for a nervy end of the season for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Newcastle’s remaining matches, against Arsenal and Everton, are by no means easy, but the Magpies will be the more confident of the two sides to grab three points this weekend, and the odds on football betting sites reflect that, with Eddie Howe’s side priced at 11/10 to grab a home win versus Chelsea’s odds of 21/10.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Preview: Magpies Can Claim Narrow Home Win

Chelsea have been in fine form since their last-gasp win over Fulham towards the end of April, having beaten both Liverpool and Everton while qualifying for the Europa Conference League final.

Enzo Maresca’s side briefly looked like missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League but while they’re undoubtedly well-placed to do so, an early kick-off against Newcastle at St James’ Park is probably their toughest remaining game of the season.

The Magpies haven't lost at home in the league since February, and both the crowd and the team tend to rise to the occasion in matches such as this, despite their mixed form on the road.

Howe’s side can justify their status as favourites for this game, but there’s an opportunity to boost their price on betting apps by pairing a Newcastle win with both teams to score.

It’s one clean sheet in three league games for Chelsea, while five of the last six meetings in all competitions between these teams has seen both sides score.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea prediction 1: Newcastle to win, both teams to score - 12/5 William Hill

Newcastle United vs Chelsea prediction: Star men to feature on both sides

After briefly threatening to break the league’s record for goals scored in a row, Alexander Isak scored four in six games before a brief layoff with a groin injury and then a scoring return in the Carabao Cup final.

Since then, the Swedish striker has got four goals and one assist in seven matches, including a goal in each of his last two games.

The goalscoring burden is on the 25-year-old as the Magpies look to all but secure a Champions League spot, but with five goals in his last five matches at St James’ Park, its no surprise he’s only 8/11 to score or assist any time against Chelsea.

At the same time, Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer returned to the scoresheet against Liverpool last week, reminding fans of his undeniable talent as the Blues beat the champions at Stamford Bridge.

The England international hadn’t scored in 12 matches before that game, though he had three assists in that time, and you wouldn’t back against him stepping up to the plate as Chelsea look to secure a place in Europe’s premier cup competition.

And the 23-year-old is priced at the same 8/11 odds as Isak to get either a goal or assist, so a double on both is an interesting proposition at 19/10 with Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea prediction 2: Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer each to score or assist - 19/10 Bet365

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.