Will Travis Kelce propose and which team will Drake support? The weirdest bets you can make for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX is here with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for a third straight title with the Philadelphia Eagles aiming for revenge in a repeat of the 2023 championship game.

Patrick Mahomes could bolster his case to one day be recognised as the greatest quarterback of all time with victory here, while the consensus greatest at this stage, Tom Brady, calls the game on the broadcast as a commentator for Fox.

The Eagles, packed with weapons to support quarterback Jalen Hurts, could lean on running back Saquon Barkley, who has enjoyed a historic year for the Birds since joining from divisional rivals New York Giants.

But the big game is about more than only matters in-game, with Kendrick Lamar headlining the half-time show and much more besides.

The gambling industry produces an array of popular bets for both the game and everything surrounding it in New Orleans this Sunday, here are some of the more interesting bets to look out for:

The novelty bets and specials for Sunday start with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his relationship with pop queen Taylor Swift, who will be in attendance at Caesars Superdome.

Should you fancy the Chiefs to win and Kelce to then propose to Swift afterwards at the game, you can find odds of 11/1 for that happening.

Before the game even starts, look out for the national anthem to make or break some fans’ nights; the line for how long the anthem will last started at 120.5 seconds. Jon Batiste is set for the big stage and if you fancy him to go over or under that time, and you can look back at the 2017 NBA All Star Game when he lasted 91 seconds for a hint, then you can get 10/11 on either side.

open image in gallery Fans can bet on the colour of the traditional Gatorade shower for the winning coach ( USA TODAY Sports )

And once the game is finished, there is still a lot of money riding on the colour of the Gatorade shower for the winning coach.

Purple is the current favourite at 6/4, while yellow/green is 2/1, orange is 11/2, blue is 13/2 and red/pink is 15/2.

And when the MVP is announced, with Mahomes the overwhelming favourite at EVENS, then Barkley at 11/4 and Hurts 7/2, fans can bet on who the player mentions first.

God or another religious figure is the 2/5 favourite, teammates come next at 4/1, with family at 13/2 and the fans out at 12/1. Should Kelce win the award (16/1), then Taylor Swift getting the first mention is a lofty 33/1.

open image in gallery Jon Batiste is set to perform the national anthem in New Orleans ( AP )

Look out for Drake’s involvement on social media too, with the rapper notorious for aggressively backing one side. Last year Drake bet $1.15m on the Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, claiming he could not back against Taylor Swift and her fans.

The Canadian’s feud with Lamar, who will be performing at half-time, adds another intriguing layer to the event.