Follow live updates and reaction after Tom Brady officially confirmed his retirement from the NFL after a legendary career in the sport. Brady, 44, put an end to recent speculation over his future in an Instagram post on Tuesday that confirmed that he would be retiring with immediate effect. The quarterback, regarded as the greatest in NFL history, retires after a legendary career which saw him win a record seven Super Bowl titles.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition - if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in a lengthy statement. “There is physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” Follow live reaction to the news and updates
Current NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, are in agreement that Tom Brady retires as the G.O.A.T.
Famously, Tom Brady was selected 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft, with six quarterbacks selected before him.
All 32 teams had a shot to draft Brady before the New England Patriots eventually selected him in the sixth round.
Is Tom Brady a Trump supporter?
As Tom Brady retires after seven Super Bowl wins, one question that has nothing to do with football has returned to the headlines: How does Tom Brady feel about Donald Trump?
The Buccaneers quarterback famously – or infamously – displayed a Make America Great Again cap in his locker back in 2015, when Trump was still running for president. When asked whether he thought Trump could win the election, Brady replied, “I hope so. That would be great”.
Since then, however, the athlete has chosen to keep quiet about his politics, leaving some room for doubt about what those comments meant. He’s been photographed golfing with Trump in the past, and Trump aide Hope Hicks once said the two men “have a great friendship and have for many years”. So was Brady really endorsing Trump as a candidate for office, or merely supporting his friend?
The NFL legend famously displayed a MAGA cap in his locker in 2015
Statement from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians:
“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant. He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honour to be his head coach for the past two seasons.
“I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception.
“I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Bucs owners pay tribute
The Glazer family, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as Manchester United, have released this statement:
"Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history," wrote the Glazer family in a statement on Tuesday morning. "His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound.
“Tom's remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."
Tom Brady thanks family after confirming retirement
Tom Brady has paid tribute to Gisele Bündchen and his family in his retirement statement, with the football star describing his wife and children as his “inspiration”.
On Tuesday, the quarterback, 44, officially addressed the reports that he is retiring after 22 seasons in a lengthy statement, in which he shared his gratitude for his impressive career, his fans, and all those who helped him to get where he is today.
Brady, who has been married to Bündchen since 2009, then took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the supermodel, who he described as the “most loving and supportive wife”.
The athlete, who shares daughter Vivian, nine, and son Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen, and is also father to son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan, also praised his children as his “greatest achievement”.
NFL star and supermodel have been married since 2009
The New York Jets pay tribute to Tom Brady - but will be glad to see the back of him after the quarterback enjoyed a 31-8 record over them while with New England.
Quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after an historic NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady leaves with record totals of 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns in the regular season and 12,449 yards and 83 touchdowns in the play-offs to go with seven Super Bowl titles, three league MVP awards and five Super Bowl MVPs.
He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, three first- and three second-team All-Pro selections, the league’s 100th anniversary all-time team and the all-decade teams for both the 2000s and 2010s.
He was the 199th player chosen in the year 2000 NFL draft
Tom Brady will become eligible for the NFL’s Hall of Fame in 2027 - and will be a unanimous selection.
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Statement from Robert Kraft
Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and their owner, Robert Kraft, has released this statement:
“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career.
“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record.
“In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success.
“You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.
“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”
