Adam Peaty added to his burgeoning legacy in Tokyo as he won the men’s 100m breaststroke in typically convincing fashion to become the first British swimmer to win gold at back-to-back Olympic Games.

The Netherlands’ fast-improving Arno Kamminga won silver and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze.

They tried to push him but the inevitability of Peaty is a powerful thing. He took the lead after 50m and when he reached the turn in front it was effectively over - nobody goes past Peaty on the home stretch.

He hit the wall and turned to look at the screen in hope more than expectation. Peaty’s winning time of 57.37 seconds was a slight improvement on his heat and semi-final marks but he was never threatening that astonishing world record 56.88 – his goal to go lower will have to wait, for now.

