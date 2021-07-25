Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Day-by-day events, dates, times and venues
The Tokyo Olympics got under way with the opening ceremony at the New National Stadium on Friday 23 July and concludes on Sunday 8 August
The Tokyo Olympics got under way on Friday 23 July with the opening ceremony at the purpose-built New National Stadium.
No fans were allowed inside the stadium for the ceremony other than the International Olympic Committee’s VIP guests, and the same will apply for all venues during the two weeks of the Games other than those outside Tokyo, where some spectators will be accepted.
The 2020 Olympics were meant to begin 364 days earlier but were postponed due to the global pandemic. Despite widespread opposition in Japan and Tokyo’s current state of emergency due to rising cases, the IOC has forged ahead.
Some events began before the opening ceremony, such as the football and softball tournaments, meaning the action really started on Wednesday 21 July. The Games concludes with the closing ceremony on Sunday 8 August.
Latest schedule
Selected dates
All times BST (local time +8 hrs)
Opening ceremony: Friday 23 July, 12pm
Jade Jones, taekwondo 57kg medal matches: Sunday 25 July, 12-2pm
Adam Peaty, 100m breaststroke final: Monday 26 July, 3-4am
Dina Asher-Smith, 100m final: Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm
Simone Biles, floor final: Monday 2 August, 9am
Laura Kenny, team pursuit final: Tuesday 3 August, 8-9am
Sky Brown, skateboard park final: Wednesday 4 August, 1-5am
Closing ceremony: Sunday 8 July, 12pm
Full Olympics schedule
🏓= events
🥇= medal events
|SCHEDULE
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Total medals
|Event
|Discipline
|21 July
|22 July
|23 July
|24 July
|25 July
|26 July
|27 July
|28 July
|29 July
|30 July
|31 July
|1 August
|2 August
|3 August
|4 August
|5 August
|6 August
|7 August
|8 August
|Ceremonies
|Opening ceremony
|Closing ceremony
|Archery
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|5
|Artistic swimming
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|2
|Athletics
|🥇x2
|🥇x3
|🥇x5
|🥇x5
|🥇x6
|🥇x5
|🥇x7
|🥇x7
|🥇x7
|🥇x1
|48
|Badminton
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|5
|Baseball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|1
|Basketball
|Basketball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Basketball
|3x3 basketball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|2
|Boxing
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|13
|Canoeing
|Slalom
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|4
|Canoeing
|Sprint
|🏓
|🥇x4
|🏓
|🥇x4
|🏓
|🥇x4
|12
|Cycling
|Road cycling
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|4
|Cycling
|Track cycling
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x3
|12
|Cycling
|BMX
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🏓
|🥇x2
|4
|Cycling
|Mountain biking
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Diving
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|8
|Equestrian
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🥇x1
|6
|Fencing
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|12
|Field hockey
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Football
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Golf
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|2
|Gymnastics
|Artistic
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x4
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|EG
|14
|Gymnastics
|Rhythmic
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Gymnastics
|Trampolining
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Handball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Judo
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|15
|Karate
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|🥇x2
|8
|Modern pentathlon
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Rowing
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|14
|Rugby sevens
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|2
|Sailing
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|10
|Shooting
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🏓
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🏓
|🥇x2
|15
|Skateboarding
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|4
|Softball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|1
|Sport climbing
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Surfing
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x2
|2
|Swimming
|🏓
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|🥇x5
|🥇x5
|🥇x4
|🥇x4
|🥇x5
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|37
|Table tennis
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|5
|Taekwondo
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|🥇x2
|8
|Tennis
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x3
|5
|Triathlon
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|3
|Volleyball
|Beach volleyball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Volleyball
|Indoor volleyball
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Water polo
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🏓
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|2
|Weightlifting
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x2
|🥇x1
|🥇x1
|14
|Wrestling
|🏓
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|🥇x3
|18
|Daily medal events
|11
|18
|21
|22
|23
|17
|22
|19
|26
|22
|24
|17
|28
|22
|34
|13
|339
|Cumulative total
|11
|29
|50
|72
|95
|112
|134
|153
|179
|201
|225
|242
|270
|292
|326
|339
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|22 July
|23 July
|24 July
|25 July
|26 July
|27 July
|28 July
|29 July
|30 July
|31 July
|1 August
|2 August
|3 August
|4 August
|5 August
|6 August
|7 August
|8 August
|9 August
Venues
The Tokyo Olympics venues are split into three main zones – the Heritage Zone in the centre of the city will be the main focus and contains the New National Stadium, which will play host to the ceremonies and the athletics events. Tokyo Bay area contains a raft of venues including the swimming and gymnastics centres. And then there’s the ‘other’ zone, loosely defined as Outer Tokyo but also including the northern city of Sapporo, which will host the marathons.
|CENTRAL TOKYO (Heritage Zone)
|Events
|Capacity
|New National Stadium
|Opening and closing ceremonies
|68,000
|Athletics (track and field)
|Football (women’s final)
|Yoyogi National Gymnasium
|Handball
|13,291
|Ryōgoku Kokugikan
|Boxing
|11,098
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
|Table tennis
|10,000
|Nippon Budokan
|Judo
|14,471
|Karate
|Tokyo International Forum
|Weightlifting
|5,012
|Musashinonomori Park
|Road cycling (start road races)
|TOKYO BAY
|Events
|Capacity
|Kasai Rinkai Park
|Canoeing (slalom)
|8,000
|Oi Hockey Stadium
|Field hockey
|15,000
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Aquatics (swimming, diving, synchronized swimming)
|15,000
|Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center
|Water polo
|3,635
|Yumenoshima Park
|Archery
|7,000
|Ariake Arena
|Volleyball
|15,000
|Olympic BMX Course
|BMX cycling
|6,000
|Skateboarding
|Ariake Gymnastics Centre
|Gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, trampoline)
|10,000
|Ariake Coliseum
|Tennis
|20,000 = 10,000 centre court; 5,000 court 1; 3,000 court 2; 2,000 match courts (8x250)
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Triathlon
|5,000 seated, unlimited standing room along route
|Aquatics (marathon swimming)
|Shiokaze Park
|Beach volleyball
|12,000
|Central Breakwater and Sea Forest Waterway
|Equestrian (eventing)
|20,000
|Rowing
|Canoeing (sprint)
|Aomi Urban Sports Venue
|3x3 basketball
|5,000
|OUTER TOKYO
|Events
|Capacity
|Camp Asaka
|Shooting
|3,200
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza
|Modern pentathlon (fencing)
|10,000
|Badminton
|Tokyo Stadium
|Football (opening round matches)
|49,970
|Modern pentathlon (excluding fencing)
|Rugby sevens
|Saitama Super Arena
|Basketball
|22,000
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|10,000
|Makuhari Messe
|Fencing
|6,000
|Taekwondo
|Wrestling
|8,000
|Baji Koen
|Equestrian (dressage, jumping)
|9,300
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Golf
|30,000
|Izu Velodrome
|Track cycling
|5,000
|Izu Mountain Bike Course
|Mountain biking[36]
|11,500
|Yokohama Stadium
|Baseball
|30,000
|Softball
|Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
|Baseball (opening match)
|30,000
|Softball (opening match)
|Fuji International Speedway
|Road cycling
|(finish road races, time trial)
|Odori Park, Sapporo
|Athletics (Marathon and Race Walking)
|17,300
|FOOTBALL STADIUMS
|Location
|Events
|Matches
|Capacity
|International Stadium Yokohama[40]
|Yokohama
|Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Women's semi-final, Men's final
|10
|70,000
|Tokyo Stadium
|Tokyo
|Men's and Women's opening round
|4
|49,000
|Saitama Stadium
|Saitama
|Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final, Men's semi-final and 3rd place play-off
|11
|62,000
|Miyagi Stadium
|Sendai
|Men's and Women's preliminaries and quarter-final
|10
|49,000
|Kashima Soccer Stadium
|Kashima
|Men's and Women's preliminaries, quarter-final and semi-final, Women's 3rd place play-off
|10
|40,728
|Sapporo Dome
|Sapporo
|Men's and Women's preliminaries
|10
|42,000
|New National Stadium
|Tokyo
|Women's final
|2
|60,012
|OTHER VENUES
|Events
|Imperial Hotel, Tokyo
|IOC hotel
|Harumi Futo
|Olympic Village
|Tokyo Big Sight
|International Broadcast Center (IBC)
|Media Press Center (MPC)
|International Broadcast Center (IBC)
