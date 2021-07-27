Tokyo 2020 schedule today: Tuesday’s events and start times
Simone Biles will go for her first gold medal of the Games in the team event
Day four of the Olympics Games sees Simone Biles go for her first of six possible Olympic gold medals in Tokyo in the women’s team final (from 7.45pm JST/11.45am BST).
British hopes were resting on swimmer Duncan Scott going in the men’s 200m freestyle final alongside teammate Tom Dean, and the duo did not disappoint with Dean taking gold and Scott silver. Bianca Walkden competes in the women’s +67kg taekwondo category (final 10pm JST/2pm BST). Mahama Cho goes in the men’s +80kg class. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will be in action in the men’s tennis doubles (from 11am JST/3am BST) while Team GB take on reigning champions Fiji in rugby sevens.
Earlier Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection of world titles to win Bermuda’s first ever Games gold medal, as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon.
Medals on the line
Artistic gymnastics (women’s team), canoe slalom (women’s K1), cycling (women’s cross-country mountain bike), diving (women’s 10m synchro), equestrian (dressage team), fencing (women’s team epee), judo (women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg), shooting( 10m air rifle mixed team, 10m air pistol mixed team), softball, surfing (men’s and women’s), swimming (men’s 200m free, women’s 100m back, men’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast), taekwondo (women’s +67kg, men’s +80g), triathlon (women), weightlifting (women’s 59kg, women’s 64kg).
Schedules
Tuesday’s full Olympic schedule
All Times BST
22:30 Triathlon Women’s Individual
23:00 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 1
23:36 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 2
00:12 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 3
00:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1
00:40 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2
00:48 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 4
00:50 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1
00:55 Triathlon Women’s Individual Victory Ceremony
01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
01:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2
01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
01:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Pre-Event Training
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
01:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2
01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
01:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Pre-Event Training
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
01:10 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C
01:22 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C
01:24 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 1
01:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
01:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A
01:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
01:34 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final B
01:43 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
01:45 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
01:46 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final B
01:50 Shooting Trap Men’s Pre-Event Training
01:56 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
01:58 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A
02:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches
02:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16
02:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A
02:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
02:00 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 2
02:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F
02:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
02:09 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
02:10 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final A
02:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
02:22 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
02:22 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony
02:30 Rowing Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1
02:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
02:30 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals
02:30 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1
02:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
02:35 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
02:36 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 3
02:36 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2
02:40 Rowing Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2
02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final
02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final
02:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
02:48 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
02:50 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony
02:51 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
02:51 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
02:58 Rowing Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1
02:59 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final
02:59 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final
03:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
03:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
03:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
03:00 Tennis Order of play available evening before
03:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
03:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C
03:01 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
03:05 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
03:06 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:06 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:07 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony
03:08 Rowing Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2
03:12 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 4
03:13 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:13 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:14 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
03:15 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
03:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
03:17 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
03:17 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
03:18 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1
03:19 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:19 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinals
03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 1
03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 2
03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 3
03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 4
03:25 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony
03:26 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:26 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:27 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
03:28 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
03:30 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
03:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
03:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
03:32 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:32 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals
03:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 1
03:37 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
03:38 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1
03:39 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:39 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:40 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
03:41 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 2
03:45 Hockey Men’s Pool A
03:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
03:45 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:45 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:48 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
03:48 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
03:48 Surfing Men’s Semifinals - Heat 1
03:48 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony
03:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Group B
03:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Group B
03:52 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:52 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:53 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
03:58 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
03:58 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1
03:58 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:58 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
04:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D
04:03 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
04:05 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:05 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:05 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 01
04:05 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 05
04:05 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Victory Ceremony
04:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 2
04:06 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
04:11 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:11 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:12 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony
04:15 Hockey Men’s Pool B
04:15 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 05
04:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
04:18 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
04:18 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:18 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:19 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
04:24 Surfing Men’s Semifinals - Heat 2
04:24 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:24 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
04:31 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:31 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:32 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
04:36 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
04:37 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:37 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:44 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:44 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:45 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8
04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8
04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8
04:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
04:50 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:50 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:51 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
04:57 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:57 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:58 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
05:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Bronze Medal Game
05:00 Cycling Road Cycling Road - Team Managers Meeting 2
05:00 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 02
05:00 Surfing Women’s Semifinals - Heat 1
05:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
05:03 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:03 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:05 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 01
05:06 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:10 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:10 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:11 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
05:15 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
05:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
05:16 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:16 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:20 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 06
05:23 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:23 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:24 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:29 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:29 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal
05:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
05:30 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 06
05:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16
05:36 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:36 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal
05:36 Surfing Women’s Semifinals - Heat 2
05:39 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:40 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinals
05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 1
05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 2
05:42 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:42 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal
05:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16
05:49 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:49 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal
05:54 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
05:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
05:55 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 03
05:55 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal
06:00 Baseball/Softball Team Managers Meeting
06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Semi-final
06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Semi-final
06:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
06:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal
06:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
06:02 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal
06:08 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal
06:12 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
06:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
06:15 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal
06:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal
06:20 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 02
06:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
06:27 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
06:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Placement 5-6
06:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Placement 7-8
06:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
06:42 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
06:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal
06:50 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 01
07:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
07:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Women’s Cross-country
07:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal
07:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E
07:05 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
07:15 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
07:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal
07:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
07:45 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 02
07:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal
07:50 Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony
07:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Group A
07:52 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
08:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
08:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Semifinal
08:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B
08:13 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
08:15 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Final
08:15 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Final
08:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
08:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Semifinal
08:20 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Victory Ceremony
08:25 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
08:26 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
08:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Placing 9-12
08:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Semifinal
08:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
08:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
08:39 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
08:40 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 03
08:45 Cycling Mountain Bike Women’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony
08:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Semifinal
08:52 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
09:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
09:00 Equestrian Dressage Team Grand Prix Special
09:00 Football Women’s Group G
09:00 Football Women’s Group G
09:00 Judo Women -63 kg Repechage contest
09:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Placing 9-12
09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E
09:02 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Victory Ceremony
09:05 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
09:08 Judo Women -63 kg Repechage contest
09:15 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
09:17 Judo Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:18 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
09:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C
09:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:25 Judo Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table A
09:30 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
09:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final
09:31 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
09:34 Judo Men -81 kg Repechage contest
09:42 Judo Men -81 kg Repechage contest
09:44 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
09:48 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
09:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Victory Ceremony
09:51 Judo Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:57 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
09:59 Judo Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table A
10:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches
10:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
10:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final
10:03 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
10:08 Judo Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:10 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
10:16 Judo Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:18 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A
10:23 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
10:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
10:25 Judo Women -63 kg Final
10:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Finals
10:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match
10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B
10:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final
10:33 Judo Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:36 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
10:36 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
10:42 Judo Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:49 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
10:50 Judo Men -81 kg Final
10:51 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
11:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final
11:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Repechage
11:02 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
11:02 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heats
11:02 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 1
11:04 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 2
11:06 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:06 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 3
11:09 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 4
11:11 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 5
11:13 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 6
11:15 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations
11:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Repechage
11:16 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 7
11:18 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 8
11:20 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 9
11:23 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heats
11:23 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 1
11:24 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:27 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 2
11:28 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
11:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match
11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
11:30 Judo Women -63 kg Victory Ceremony
11:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Repechage
11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
11:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
11:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
11:31 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3
11:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heats
11:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 1
11:39 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
11:39 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2
11:40 Judo Men -81 kg Victory Ceremony
11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
11:41 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations
11:42 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 3
11:45 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final
11:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Repechage
11:46 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 4
11:46 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 4
11:50 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 5
11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Group A
11:50 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B
11:54 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
11:54 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats
11:54 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 1
12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Gold Medal Game
12:00 Football Women’s Group E
12:00 Football Women’s Group E
12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F
12:03 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2
12:12 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
12:12 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heats
12:12 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 1
12:21 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 2
12:27 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
12:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal
12:30 Football Women’s Group F
12:30 Football Women’s Group F
12:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Victory Ceremony
12:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests
12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16
12:31 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 3
12:40 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 4
12:45 Hockey Men’s Pool B
12:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests
12:49 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 5
13:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal
13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C
13:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D
13:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:27 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 6
13:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B
13:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest
13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16
13:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest
13:45 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
13:50 3x3 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal
13:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Victory Ceremony
13:53 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Victory Ceremony
14:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Victory Ceremony
14:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C
14:10 Taekwondo Women +67kg Victory Ceremony
14:20 3x3 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal
14:20 Taekwondo Men +80kg Victory Ceremony
14:25 Equestrian Dressage Team Victory Ceremony
