Tokyo 2020 schedule today: Tuesday’s events and start times

Day four of the Olympics Games sees Simone Biles go for her first of six possible Olympic gold medals in Tokyo in the women’s team final (from 7.45pm JST/11.45am BST).

British hopes were resting on swimmer Duncan Scott going in the men’s 200m freestyle final alongside teammate Tom Dean, and the duo did not disappoint with Dean taking gold and Scott silver. Bianca Walkden competes in the women’s +67kg taekwondo category (final 10pm JST/2pm BST). Mahama Cho goes in the men’s +80kg class. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will be in action in the men’s tennis doubles (from 11am JST/3am BST) while Team GB take on reigning champions Fiji in rugby sevens.

Earlier Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection of world titles to win Bermuda’s first ever Games gold medal, as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon.

Medals on the line

Artistic gymnastics (women’s team), canoe slalom (women’s K1), cycling (women’s cross-country mountain bike), diving (women’s 10m synchro), equestrian (dressage team), fencing (women’s team epee), judo (women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg), shooting( 10m air rifle mixed team, 10m air pistol mixed team), softball, surfing (men’s and women’s), swimming (men’s 200m free, women’s 100m back, men’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast), taekwondo (women’s +67kg, men’s +80g), triathlon (women), weightlifting (women’s 59kg, women’s 64kg).

Schedules

Full swimming schedule

Full athletics schedule

Women’s gymnastics schedule – when is Simone Biles performing?

Men’s gymnastics schedule – when is Max Whitlock performing?

Skateboarding – when is Sky Brown performing?

Full football schedule

Tuesday’s full Olympic schedule

All Times BST

22:30 Triathlon Women’s Individual

23:00 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 1

23:36 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 2

00:12 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 3

00:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

00:40 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

00:48 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals - Heat 4

00:50 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

00:55 Triathlon Women’s Individual Victory Ceremony

01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

01:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

01:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Pre-Event Training

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1

01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B

01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

01:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

01:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

01:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Pre-Event Training

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1

01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B

01:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

01:10 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

01:22 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C

01:24 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 1

01:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

01:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A

01:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

01:34 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

01:43 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

01:45 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2

01:46 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

01:50 Shooting Trap Men’s Pre-Event Training

01:56 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

01:58 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

02:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches

02:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Table of 16

02:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A

02:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

02:00 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 2

02:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F

02:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

02:09 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

02:10 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

02:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

02:22 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

02:22 Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

02:30 Rowing Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1

02:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

02:30 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

02:30 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1

02:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

02:35 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

02:36 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 3

02:36 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2

02:40 Rowing Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2

02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

02:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

02:48 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

02:50 Rowing Women’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

02:51 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

02:51 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

02:58 Rowing Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1

02:59 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

02:59 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

03:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

03:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

03:00 Tennis Order of play available evening before

03:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

03:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

03:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C

03:01 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:05 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

03:06 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:06 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:07 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

03:08 Rowing Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2

03:12 Surfing Women’s Quarterfinals - Heat 4

03:13 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:13 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:14 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:15 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

03:17 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

03:17 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

03:18 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

03:19 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:19 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinals

03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 1

03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 2

03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 3

03:25 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 4

03:25 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

03:26 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:26 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:27 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

03:28 Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

03:30 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

03:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

03:32 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:32 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

03:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 1

03:37 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

03:38 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

03:39 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:39 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:40 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

03:41 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal 2

03:45 Hockey Men’s Pool A

03:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

03:45 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:45 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:48 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

03:48 Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

03:48 Surfing Men’s Semifinals - Heat 1

03:48 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

03:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Group B

03:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Group B

03:52 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:52 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:53 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

03:58 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

03:58 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1

03:58 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:58 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

04:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

04:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D

04:03 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:05 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:05 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:05 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 01

04:05 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 05

04:05 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

04:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 2

04:06 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:11 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:11 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:12 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

04:15 Hockey Men’s Pool B

04:15 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 05

04:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

04:18 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:18 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:18 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:19 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:24 Surfing Men’s Semifinals - Heat 2

04:24 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:24 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

04:31 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:31 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:32 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:36 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:37 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:37 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:44 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:44 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:45 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8

04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8

04:45 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8

04:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

04:50 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:50 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:51 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

04:57 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:57 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:58 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

05:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Bronze Medal Game

05:00 Cycling Road Cycling Road - Team Managers Meeting 2

05:00 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 02

05:00 Surfing Women’s Semifinals - Heat 1

05:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

05:03 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:03 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:05 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 01

05:06 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:10 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:10 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:11 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

05:15 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1

05:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

05:16 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:16 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:20 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 06

05:23 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:23 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:24 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:29 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:29 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal

05:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

05:30 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 06

05:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Round of 16

05:36 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:36 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal

05:36 Surfing Women’s Semifinals - Heat 2

05:39 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:40 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinals

05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 1

05:40 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 2

05:42 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:42 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal

05:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Round of 16

05:49 Judo Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:49 Judo Women -63 kg Quarterfinal

05:54 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

05:55 Sailing Women’s Skiff - 49er FX - Race 03

05:55 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal

06:00 Baseball/Softball Team Managers Meeting

06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Semi-final

06:00 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Semi-final

06:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2

06:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal

06:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

06:02 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal

06:08 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal

06:12 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

06:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

06:15 Judo Men -81 kg Quarterfinal

06:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal

06:20 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Race 02

06:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

06:27 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

06:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Placement 5-6

06:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Placement 7-8

06:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

06:42 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

06:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal

06:50 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 01

07:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

07:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Women’s Cross-country

07:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal

07:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E

07:05 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

07:15 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

07:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal

07:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Quarterfinal

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

07:45 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 02

07:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Quarterfinal

07:50 Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

07:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Group A

07:52 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

08:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Semifinal

08:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool B

08:13 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:15 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Final

08:15 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Final

08:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

08:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Semifinal

08:20 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

08:25 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

08:26 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Placing 9-12

08:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Semifinal

08:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

08:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

08:39 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

08:40 Sailing Men’s Skiff - 49er - Race 03

08:45 Cycling Mountain Bike Women’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony

08:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Semifinal

08:52 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

09:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:00 Equestrian Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

09:00 Football Women’s Group G

09:00 Football Women’s Group G

09:00 Judo Women -63 kg Repechage contest

09:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Placing 9-12

09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool E

09:02 Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Victory Ceremony

09:05 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

09:08 Judo Women -63 kg Repechage contest

09:15 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:17 Judo Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:18 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C

09:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:25 Judo Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table A

09:30 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final

09:31 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:34 Judo Men -81 kg Repechage contest

09:42 Judo Men -81 kg Repechage contest

09:44 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:48 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

09:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59kg Victory Ceremony

09:51 Judo Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:57 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

09:59 Judo Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table A

10:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches

10:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

10:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final

10:03 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:08 Judo Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:10 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

10:16 Judo Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:18 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

10:23 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

10:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

10:25 Judo Women -63 kg Final

10:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Finals

10:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B

10:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final

10:33 Judo Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:36 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

10:36 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

10:42 Judo Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:49 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

10:50 Judo Men -81 kg Final

10:51 Boxing Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final

11:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Repechage

11:02 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

11:02 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heats

11:02 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 1

11:04 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 2

11:06 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:06 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 3

11:09 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 4

11:11 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 5

11:13 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 6

11:15 Archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

11:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Repechage

11:16 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 7

11:18 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 8

11:20 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heat 9

11:23 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heats

11:23 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 1

11:24 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:27 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 2

11:28 Archery Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

11:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

11:30 Judo Women -63 kg Victory Ceremony

11:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Repechage

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

11:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

11:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

11:31 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3

11:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heats

11:35 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 1

11:39 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:39 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2

11:40 Judo Men -81 kg Victory Ceremony

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

11:41 Archery Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations

11:42 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 3

11:45 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final

11:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Repechage

11:46 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 4

11:46 Swimming Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 4

11:50 Swimming Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heat 5

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Group A

11:50 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round - Group B

11:54 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:54 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

11:54 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 1

12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Gold Medal Game

12:00 Football Women’s Group E

12:00 Football Women’s Group E

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool F

12:03 Swimming Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2

12:12 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

12:12 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heats

12:12 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 1

12:21 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 2

12:27 Boxing Women’s Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

12:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30 Football Women’s Group F

12:30 Football Women’s Group F

12:30 Fencing Women’s Epee Team Victory Ceremony

12:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests

12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

12:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16

12:31 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 3

12:40 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 4

12:45 Hockey Men’s Pool B

12:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests

12:49 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 5

13:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C

13:00 Taekwondo Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool D

13:15 Taekwondo Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:27 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heat 6

13:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

13:30 Taekwondo Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest

13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

13:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16

13:45 Taekwondo Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest

13:45 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

13:50 3x3 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

13:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64kg Victory Ceremony

13:53 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

14:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Victory Ceremony

14:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool C

14:10 Taekwondo Women +67kg Victory Ceremony

14:20 3x3 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

14:20 Taekwondo Men +80kg Victory Ceremony

14:25 Equestrian Dressage Team Victory Ceremony