Tokyo 2020 round-up: Adam Peaty reaches 100m breaststroke final

Day four of the Olympics Games sees Simone Biles go for her first of six possible Olympic gold medals in Tokyo in the women’s team final (from 7.45pm JST/11.45am BST).

British hopes rest on swimmer Duncan Scott going in the men’s 200m freestyle final alongside teammate Tom Dean (10.40am JST/2.40am BST), and Kathleen Dawson going in the women’s 100m backstroke final (10.50am JST/2.50am BST). Bianca Walkden competes in the women’s +67kg taekwondo category (final 10pm JST/2pm BST). Mahama Cho goes in the men’s +80kg class. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will be in action in the men’s tennis doubles (11am JST/3am BST) while Team GB take on reigning champions Fiji in rugby sevens.

Earlier Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection of world titles to win Bermuda’s first ever Games gold medal, as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon.