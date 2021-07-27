Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Latest news, results and medals from swimming, rugby, tennis and more
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day four of the Olympics Games sees Simone Biles go for her first of six possible Olympic gold medals in Tokyo in the women’s team final (from 7.45pm JST/11.45am BST).
British hopes rest on swimmer Duncan Scott going in the men’s 200m freestyle final alongside teammate Tom Dean (10.40am JST/2.40am BST), and Kathleen Dawson going in the women’s 100m backstroke final (10.50am JST/2.50am BST). Bianca Walkden competes in the women’s +67kg taekwondo category (final 10pm JST/2pm BST). Mahama Cho goes in the men’s +80kg class. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will be in action in the men’s tennis doubles (11am JST/3am BST) while Team GB take on reigning champions Fiji in rugby sevens.
Earlier Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection of world titles to win Bermuda’s first ever Games gold medal, as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon.
Tokyo Olympics: Bermuda wins first ever gold
Multiple world champion Flora Duffy added the Olympic title to her collection to win Bermuda’s first ever gold medal, as Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won silver despite suffering a punctured tyre in a rain-soaked women’s triathlon in Tokyo.
Taylor-Brown and her friend and training partner Jess Learmonth were in the lead group as they emerged from the swim and stayed there throughout the cycle until Taylor-Brown’s misfortune late in the ride. It left her with ground to make up but she transitioned well and began picking off rivals, including Learmonth, to hunt down a hard-earned medal.
“I didn’t know what to do, so I just rode out on the flat,” Taylor-Brown explained afterwards. “It was panic mode but it paid off.” Her gutsy performance produced a second triathlon silver after Alex Yee’s second-place finish at the start of what became a ‘Magic Monday’ for Team GB.
Flora Duffy wins Bermuda’s first Olympic gold as GB’s Georgia Taylor-Brown takes silver
Georgia Taylor-Brown suffered a puncture on the bike ride but fought back to finish second as America’s Katie Zaferes won bronze, but no one could compete with the dominant Flora Duffy
Tokyo Olympics day 4
