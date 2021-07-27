Olympics 2021: BER, KOS and other country acronyms you might not recognise
An alphabetical guide to the national codes being used in Tokyo
People around the world have been struggling out of bed early this week, bleary-eyed, clinging to cups of coffee and scrambling haplessly in the dark in search of the TV remote to catch the latest action from the Tokyo Olympics.
There’s nothing worse than having made all that effort to claw your way out from under the duvet and master the tournament’s chaotic events schedule, only to be confounded by the International Olympic Committee’s tricksy approach to country abbreviations.
All 206 participating nations have been handed a three-letter designation, not all of which are as self-evident as you might hope.
BER for Bermuda and KOS for Kosovo make sense but, rather than RUS, Russia is known as ROC this time around - denoting Russian Olympic Committee - in response to the country’s official ban as a result of 2019 doping scandal that rocked the world of athletics, which nevertheless does not prohibit all Russian athletes from competing.
So, if you’re baffled by who’s representing where in the big women’s judo clash between UZB and CPV this afternoon, the following alphabetical list should help.
AFG Afghanistan
ALB Albania
ALG Algeria
AND Andorra
ANG Angola
ANT Antigua and Barbuda
ARG Argentina
ARM Armenia
ARU Aruba
ASA American Samoa
AUS Australia
AUT Austria
AZE Azerbaijan
BAH Bahamas
BAN Bangladesh
BAR Barbados
BDI Burundi
BEL Belgium
BEN Benin
BER Bermuda
BHU Bhutan
BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIZ Belize
BLR Belarus
BOL Bolivia
BOT Botswana
BRA Brazil
BRN Bahrain
BRU Brunei
BUL Bulgaria
BUR Burkina Faso
CAF Central African Republic
CAM Cambodia
CAN Canada
CAY Cayman Islands
CGO Republic of the Congo
CHA Chad
CHI Chile
CHN China
CIV Ivory Coast
CMR Cameroon
COD Democratic Republic of the Congo
COK Cook Islands
COL Colombia
COM Comoros
CPV Cape Verde
CRC Costa Rica
CRO Croatia
CUB Cuba
CYP Cyprus
CZE Czech Republic
DEN Denmark
DJI Djibouti
DMA Dominica
DOM Dominican Republic
ECU Ecuador
EGY Egypt
ERI Eritrea
ESA El Salvador
ESP Spain
EST Estonia
ETH Ethiopia
FIJI Fiji
FIN Finland
FRA France
FSM Federated States of Micronesia
GAB Gabon
GAM The Gambia
GBR Great Britain
GBS Guinea-Bissau
GEO Georgia
GEQ Equatorial Guinea
GER Germany
GHA Ghana
GRE Greece
GRN Grenada
GUA Guatemala
GUI Guinea
GUM Guam
GUY Guyana
HAI Haiti
HKG Hong Kong
HON Honduras
HUN Hungary
INA Indonesia
IND India
IRI Iran
IRL Ireland
IRQ Iraq
ISL Iceland
ISR Israel
ISV US Virgin Islands
ITA Italy
IVB British Virgin Islands
JAM Jamaica
JOR Jordan
JPN Japan
KAZ Kazakhstan
KEN Kenya
KGZ Kyrgyzstan
KIR Kiribati
KOR South Korea
KOS Kosovo
KSA Saudi Arabia
KUW Kuwait
LAO Laos
LAT Latvia
LBA Libya
LBN Lebanon
LBR Liberia
LCA Saint Lucia
LES Lesotho
LIE Liechtenstein
LTU Lithuania
LUX Luxembourg
MAD Madagascar
MAR Morocco
MAS Malaysia
MAW Malawi
MDA Moldova
MDV Maldives
MEX Mexico
MGL Mongolia
MHL Marshall Islands
MKD North Macedonia
MLI Mali
MLT Malta
MNE Montenegro
MON Monaco
MOZ Mozambique
MRI Mauritius
MTN Mauritania
MYA Myanmar
NAM Namibia
NCA Nicaragua
NED Netherlands
NEP Nepal
NGR Nigeria
NIG Niger
NOR Norway
NRU Nauru
NZL New Zealand
OMA Oman
PAK Pakistan
PAN Panama
PAR Paraguay
PER Peru
PHI Philippines
PLE Palestine
PLW Palau
PNG Papua New Guinea
POL Poland
POR Portugal
PRK North Korea
PUR Puerto Rico
QAT Qatar
ROU Romania
ROC Russian Olympic Committee
RSA South Africa
RWA Rwanda
SAM Samoa
SEN Senegal
SEY Seychelles
SGP Singapore
SKN Saint Kitts and Nevis
SLE Sierra Leone
SLO Slovenia
SMR San Marino
SOL Solomon Islands
SOM Somalia
SRB Serbia
SRI Sri Lanka
SSD South Sudan
STP Sao Tome and Principe
SUD Sudan
SUI Switzerland
SUR Suriname
SVK Slovakia
SWE Sweden
SWZ Eswatini
SYR Syria
TAN Tanzania
TGA Tonga
THA Thailand
TJK Tajikistan
TKM Turkmenistan
TLS East Timor
TOG Togo
TPE Taipei
TTO Trinidad and Tobago
TUN Tunisia
TUR Turkey
TUV Tuvalu
UAE United Arab Emirates
UGA Uganda
UKR Ukraine
URU Uruguay
USA United States
UZB Uzbekistan
VAN Vanuatu
VEN Venezuela
VIE Vietnam
VIN Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
YEM Yemen
ZAM Zambia
ZIM Zimbabwe
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies