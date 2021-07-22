Gold and silver medallists five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Germany meet again on the opening day of men’s football at Tokyo 2020.

On that occasion, it was Brazil who edged past the Germans on penalties to triumph in front of a passionate home crowd at the Maracana.

The atmosphere will be rather different in Yokohama as the two reunite in an Olympics unlike any other.

Both sides have named strong squads, with overage player Dani Alves captaining a Brazil team that will fancy their chances of defending their crown.

Here is everything you need to know before the Group D encounter.

When is the match?

The match is due to begin at 12.30pm BST at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match is due to be aired via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC iPlayer, while viewers can also watch the game on Eurosport 1 and via discovery+

What is the team news?

Both nations have named reasonably strong squads for the Olympics. Overage pick and captain Dani Alves is the most eye-catching name among a Brazil squad bidding to defend their crown, which also includes Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Richarlison of Everton. Diego Carlos and Santos are the other two over-23 picks for Brazil head coach Andre Jardine.

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz, meanwhile, has included three Bundesliga regulars as his overage players – Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold, Union Berlin’s Max Kruse and Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen should provide plenty of creativity. Goalkeeper Svend Brodersen could familiarise himself with his new home city having recently joined Yokohama FC.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil U23: Santos; Alves, Carlos, Nino, Arana; Luiz, Reinier, Claudinho; Antony, Richarlison, Cunha

Germany U23: Muller; Henrichs, Pieper, Uduokhai, Raum; Stach, Arnold, Maier; Richter, Kruse, Amir

Odds

Brazil: Evens

Draw 12/5

Germany 27/10

Prediction

Defending champions Brazil should be too strong for Germany and are likely to kickstart the defence of their gold medal with a victory. Brazil 3-0 Germany