Jake Wightman forced to pull out of Paris 2024 due to hamstring injury

Former world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

It is a particularly gutting blow for the 30-year-old middle-distance runner, who was set to compete in the 800m in Paris after bouncing back from a foot injury in January 2023 with subsequent series of setbacks keeping him out of action for 13 months.

The news was confirmed by Team GB in a post on X and confirmed by British Athletics, both statements naming Elliot Giles as a late athlete replacement in the 800m, which begins with round one on August 7.

“Elliot Giles has been called up as a late athlete replacement and will race in the men’s 800m at his third Games.”