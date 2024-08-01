Jake Wightman forced to pull out of Paris 2024 due to hamstring injury
Elliot Giles will replace Wightman in the 800 metres.
Former world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.
It is a particularly gutting blow for the 30-year-old middle-distance runner, who was set to compete in the 800m in Paris after bouncing back from a foot injury in January 2023 with subsequent series of setbacks keeping him out of action for 13 months.
The news was confirmed by Team GB in a post on X and confirmed by British Athletics, both statements naming Elliot Giles as a late athlete replacement in the 800m, which begins with round one on August 7.
The post read: “Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.
“Elliot Giles has been called up as a late athlete replacement and will race in the men’s 800m at his third Games.”