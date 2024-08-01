Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jake Wightman forced to pull out of Paris 2024 due to hamstring injury

Elliot Giles will replace Wightman in the 800 metres.

Rachel Steinberg
Thursday 01 August 2024 13:39
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman has had to pull out of the Paris Olympics due to a hamstring injury (Martin Rickettt/PA).
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman has had to pull out of the Paris Olympics due to a hamstring injury (Martin Rickettt/PA). (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Former world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

It is a particularly gutting blow for the 30-year-old middle-distance runner, who was set to compete in the 800m in Paris after bouncing back from a foot injury in January 2023 with subsequent series of setbacks keeping him out of action for 13 months.

The news was confirmed by Team GB in a post on X and confirmed by British Athletics, both statements naming Elliot Giles as a late athlete replacement in the 800m, which begins with round one on August 7.

The post read: “Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

“Elliot Giles has been called up as a late athlete replacement and will race in the men’s 800m at his third Games.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in