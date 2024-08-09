Noah Lyles blasted as ‘arrogant and loud’ by Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo

Support truly

Newly-crowned Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo has branded Noah Lyles as “arrogant” and “loud” after he beat the American to the gold medal in a surprise at Paris 2024

Tebogo was speaking at a post-race press conference when he was asked whether he aspired to become the face of track and field athletics. He suggested that his more laid-back demeanour means he wouldn’t be able to reach Lyles’ levels of fame.

“For me, I can’t be the face of athletics because I’m not an arrogant or loud person like Noah,” he said.

“So I believe Noah’s the face of athletics,” he added.

The comment drew a wry smile from the USA’s Kenny Bednarek, who was sitting beside Tebogo after winning silver and also coming in front of Lyles.

Before the race, Lyles predicted that he would take the gold and complete a double of the 100m and 200m, adding that “when I come off the turn, they will be depressed”.

“I’ll be winning,” he later said when asked about the race.

As he came out onto the track before the race, Lyles was seen jumping around and shouting as he tried to work the crowd, similarly to how he did before the 100m final.

But the American could only labour to a bronze medal in an entertaining race that saw Botswana’s Tebogo take gold in 19.46 seconds, with Lyles’ compatriot Bednarek running 19.62 to Lyles 19.70.

Noah Lyles was wheeled away in a wheelchair after the 200m final ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Soon after the race, Lyles was seen in a wheelchair, and US Track and Field soon revealed that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 two days prior to the race.

“I woke up early about 5am Tuesday morning, feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than being sore from the 100. My first thought was not to panic, I’ve been in worse situations, I’ve been in worse conditions,” said Lyles when speaking to NBC.

“I took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much [as possible]. It would say it has taken its toll, for sure, but I have never been more proud of myself coming out here and getting a bronze,” he added.

In an Instagram post made after the race, Lyles appeared to confirm that he wouldn’t run in the 4x100m relay, stating: “I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics.

“It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show.”