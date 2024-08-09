Support truly

Noah Lyles, the 100m Olympics champion, finished with a bronze medal in the men’s 200m final after testing positive for Covid-19 and has now pulled out of the 4x100m relay races at Paris 2024.

The American tested positive on Tuesday morning but successfully came through the rounds of the 200m and decided to race the final on Thursday night, where he was beaten by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Immediately after the race, Lyles was seen sitting on a chair and the 27-year-old was helped off the track in a wheelchair.

Lyles confirmed the news, saying: “I do have Covid. I tested positive around 5am on Tuesday morning. I woke up in the middle of the night feeling real chills, aching, sore throat, and those were a lot of the symptoms I’ve had right before getting Covid.

“It definitely affected my performance. I’ve had to take a lot of breaks… I was coughing through the night. I’m more proud of myself than anything, coming out here to get a bronze with Covid.

“I’ve had better days, but I’m walking around again. I was quite light-headed after that race. Shortness of breath, chest pain, but after a while I could catch my breath and get my wits about me. I’m a lot better now.”

Lyles after the men’s 200m final ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lyles revealed he was quarantined in a hotel near the Olympic village after testing positive. “We were trying to keep this close to the chest,” he said.

“The people who knew were the medical staff, coach, my mum. We didn’t want everybody going into a panic, we wanted them to be able to compete.

“We wanted to make this as free as possible. I’m competitive. Why would you give them an edge over you?”

In an Instagram post after the race, Lyles then appeared to confirm he wouldn’t be trying to help Team USA win 4x100m relay gold on Friday.

He wrote: “I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you?”

Lyles was aiming to complete a rare treble of 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at the same Olympics. Only four men have won the triple at the same Games and, after winning the 100m crown by five-thousandths of a second in a dramatic photo finish on Monday night, Lyles still had hopes of joining American greats Jesse Owens (1936), Bobby Morrow (1956) and Carl Lewis (1984), as well as Jamaica’s Usain Bolt (2012 and 2016), on the list.

But – just like his semi-final the previous night – Lyles came off the bend trailing Tebogo and never caught him.

Tebogo became the first African to win the title – setting an African record – and in doing so claimed Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

Noah Lyles after finishing third in the men’s 200m final ( Getty Images )

Former US Olympic great Michael Johnson challenged the notion of Lyles having an injury while on punditry duties for the BBC – before news of the Covid diagnosis filtered through.

“He certainly isn’t carrying an injury because you can’t do this with an injury, you can’t run 19.70,” he said.

“If there’s anything, there’s some sort of illness that has zapped his energy from the ability to actually carry that speed all the way through.”

Shortly afterwards, US Track and Field (USATF) broke the news that the bronze medallist ran the race after testing positive for Covid.

A USATF statement read: “We can confirm that Noah Lyles tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. In response, the USOPC and USATF swiftly enacted all necessary protocols to prioritize his health, the wellbeing of our team, and the safety of fellow competitors.

“Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely.

The finish in the men’s 200m final ( Reuters )

“As an organisation, we are rigorously adhering to... IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance.”

Tebogo, who won bronze at the worlds last year and set a national record of 9.86s when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant run to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m. Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62s.

Lyles and Bednarek were set to team up for the men’s 4x100 relay in which the USA would have been strong favourites to win gold and take the crown from Italy, who shocked the world in Tokyo, but Lyles’s apparent withdrawal gives other nations more of a chance to pinch the Olympic title away from the Americans.